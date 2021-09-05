CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, AZ

House hunt Colorado City: See what’s on the market now

Colorado City Today
 4 days ago

(Colorado City, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Colorado City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

180 W Johnson Avenue, Colorado City, 86021

1 Bed 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 431 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This newly remodeled cottage comes Turn-Key. New LVP flooring, New paint ext. & int., new appliances, and new AC/HEAT Unit. Home has a new metal roof and fresh landscape with rock and grass. Home has RV dump and NO HOA, so bring your toys or ideas to build a shop or possible even a large Main home. Image the possibilities.

640 N Juniper, Hildale, 84784

6 Beds 6 Baths | $960,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,412 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This newly remodeled home that hasn't been lived in is empty and move in ready! Updated lighting to LED lights, brand new flooring throughout with custom kitchen island. Open floor plan with multiple windows to let in natural light in finished walk out basement. Zoned for both agricultural and residential makes the full size four stall barn equipped with milking station a dream. A must see!

With Colorado City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

