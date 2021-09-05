Take a look at these homes on the market in Alderson

(Alderson, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Alderson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

186 View Rd., Alderson, 24910 3 Beds 1 Bath | $128,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Adorable and secluded this home offers privacy and convenience! This quiet wooded lot is just a short drive from Lewisburg and Hinton. Propane wall heater in living room. New metal roof approximately 5 years old with new gutters and gutter guards. Call today!

782 Other, Alderson, 24910 1 Bed 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 611 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Greenbrier Moon on the river at782 S Emerald Isle, Alderson, WV 24910 in wild and wonderful Summers County, WV. This elevated cabin is FEMA compliant and has direct river access to a beautiful pool on the lazy Greenbrier River. No apologies, the best and cleanest river home that I have ever brought to market. Incredible timber frame building with superior craftsmanship and materials

5878 Barger Springs, Wayside, 24985 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Gorgeous views from this ridge-top home! Two parcels totaling nearly an acre with a brick house, frame house, and four outbuildings (including a two car and large one car garage) all with metal roofs. Large garden area on back of lots that could be a new house site with AMAZING views Producing orchard as well as an established grape arbor.

300 Graham House Road, Talcott, 24981 2 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Looking for a piece of Almost Heaven WV? Then this is the property for you! So much more than meets the eye with this great property! Excellent condition and ready for the new owners! Turnkey, everything conveys with the sale. This would be a great Air B & B! Wonderful location to the Greenbrier River, our newest National Park, New River Gorge. Guest cottage, extra bathhouse and sleeping area, gar

