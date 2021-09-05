CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quitman, TX

Check out these Quitman homes on the market

Posted by 
Quitman Daily
Quitman Daily
 4 days ago

(Quitman, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Quitman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUU4e_0bnMRfd300

1282 E Fm 852, Winnsboro, 75494

4 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,227 Square Feet | Built in 1975

TWO HOMES IN ONE!! This brick home with 2227 square feet on 1.6 acres has two living quarters. The main one is a 2-2with a full kitchen and laundry room. From the laundry room you go into the second living area that is complete with 2bedrooms, full bath, kitchenette and a large living room. Second living area has 2 entrances, also. Large 1200 square foot shop with new wiring, 110 and 220 plugs. The home has updated ceiling fans, blinds, kitchen range, kitchen sink, cabinetry in laundry room, light fixtures, cedar wall and bar, locks and deadbolts, vent a hood in 2nd kitchen, plus the security gate at the entrance. Must see this updated home that offers so many possibilities as a mother in law suite or family

For open house information, contact Katie Thornton, Lone Star Realty Winnsboro at 903-342-1776

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14617984)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fswfA_0bnMRfd300

303 Cr 2310, Mineola, 75773

4 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,072 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Gorgeous 3072 sq ft, 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a 3000 sq ft shop in the country on 2.4 acres. This home is full of smart home features and amazing updates, like the master bath having heated floors. There is also a large heated and cooled pool house-large room with cabinets and sink for entertaining that looks out at the stunning pool with a rock water feature to enjoy, and a nice fire pit for chilly evenings. It has a spacious detached garage for 2 vehicles, which also houses a utility garage for mowers and lawn equipment and a storage area. The shop has an extended awning for RV storage with concrete parking all around the shop and to the house. This is a must see... Call today for your personal tour.

For open house information, contact Cindi Featherston-Shiel, The Property Shoppe at 903-561-2200

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14611549)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDh0A_0bnMRfd300

1102 E Mcdonald Street, Mineola, 75773

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautiful 3br 2bth home in Mineola. Garage conversion creating a family room with gaming nook! Kitchen has new granite countertops & backsplash. Nice breakfast area & room that could be a study & office, den, or craft area. Mineola is situated close to lakes, Mineola Nature Preserve, Civic Center, & historical buildings in town where shopping & restaurants abound. Roof is 1 year old & 5 ton AC is 5 months old. Entertainment area on covered back deck. Large covered porch with slate tiles all the way down to drive! Wood fence and outbuildings! Buyer to satisfy all information.

For open house information, contact Paula Gunn, Leslie Cain Realty at 903-594-8721

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14521009)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiIDR_0bnMRfd300

650 Fm 17, Alba, 75410

4 Beds 5 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,829 Square Feet | Built in 2015

The search is over! This fabulous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath custom home on almost 3 acres with a a 2/2 guesthouse, large stocked pond, and all the quiet country living you could ask for! The home features high ceilings, open concept living, dining, and kitchen with double oven, and granite countertops, large island, upgraded appliances, and a wrap around bar with seating for the whole family. Beat the Texas summers with 2 a/c units with wireless thermostats so you can operate from anywhere with your phone, 2 gas tankless water heaters and all spray foam insulation! The oversized master suite features high ceilings and the bathroom has a beautiful hand hammered copper tub in front of a walk through rain shower with body jets and double shower heads, double vanity, private water closet and an enormous walk-in closet with built in shelving and dresser. The guest bedrooms feature large closets. The fourth bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom and could easily be a game room or perfect mother in law suite. The huge back patio is wired with surround sound and has gas hookups on both ends for fireplace and grill/outdoor kitchen. The guest house would be perfect for multigenerational families, a rental property, or air B&B. Located just minutes from Lake Fork, your search is over! Also on the property you will find a barn and storm shelter. No detail was overlooked in this beautifully maintained home!

For open house information, contact Ryan Major, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 903-534-6600

Copyright © 2021 Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARTX-10138302)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Quitman Daily

Quitman Daily

Quitman, TX
56
Followers
258
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Quitman, TX
City
Mineola, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Restaurants#Country Living#Family Room#Laundry Room#The Property Shoppe#Nice Breakfast Area#Mineola Nature Preserve#Civic Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy