Check out these Quitman homes on the market

(Quitman, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Quitman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1282 E Fm 852, Winnsboro, 75494 4 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,227 Square Feet | Built in 1975

TWO HOMES IN ONE!! This brick home with 2227 square feet on 1.6 acres has two living quarters. The main one is a 2-2with a full kitchen and laundry room. From the laundry room you go into the second living area that is complete with 2bedrooms, full bath, kitchenette and a large living room. Second living area has 2 entrances, also. Large 1200 square foot shop with new wiring, 110 and 220 plugs. The home has updated ceiling fans, blinds, kitchen range, kitchen sink, cabinetry in laundry room, light fixtures, cedar wall and bar, locks and deadbolts, vent a hood in 2nd kitchen, plus the security gate at the entrance. Must see this updated home that offers so many possibilities as a mother in law suite or family

For open house information, contact Katie Thornton, Lone Star Realty Winnsboro at 903-342-1776

303 Cr 2310, Mineola, 75773 4 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,072 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Gorgeous 3072 sq ft, 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a 3000 sq ft shop in the country on 2.4 acres. This home is full of smart home features and amazing updates, like the master bath having heated floors. There is also a large heated and cooled pool house-large room with cabinets and sink for entertaining that looks out at the stunning pool with a rock water feature to enjoy, and a nice fire pit for chilly evenings. It has a spacious detached garage for 2 vehicles, which also houses a utility garage for mowers and lawn equipment and a storage area. The shop has an extended awning for RV storage with concrete parking all around the shop and to the house. This is a must see... Call today for your personal tour.

For open house information, contact Cindi Featherston-Shiel, The Property Shoppe at 903-561-2200

1102 E Mcdonald Street, Mineola, 75773 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautiful 3br 2bth home in Mineola. Garage conversion creating a family room with gaming nook! Kitchen has new granite countertops & backsplash. Nice breakfast area & room that could be a study & office, den, or craft area. Mineola is situated close to lakes, Mineola Nature Preserve, Civic Center, & historical buildings in town where shopping & restaurants abound. Roof is 1 year old & 5 ton AC is 5 months old. Entertainment area on covered back deck. Large covered porch with slate tiles all the way down to drive! Wood fence and outbuildings! Buyer to satisfy all information.

For open house information, contact Paula Gunn, Leslie Cain Realty at 903-594-8721

650 Fm 17, Alba, 75410 4 Beds 5 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,829 Square Feet | Built in 2015

The search is over! This fabulous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath custom home on almost 3 acres with a a 2/2 guesthouse, large stocked pond, and all the quiet country living you could ask for! The home features high ceilings, open concept living, dining, and kitchen with double oven, and granite countertops, large island, upgraded appliances, and a wrap around bar with seating for the whole family. Beat the Texas summers with 2 a/c units with wireless thermostats so you can operate from anywhere with your phone, 2 gas tankless water heaters and all spray foam insulation! The oversized master suite features high ceilings and the bathroom has a beautiful hand hammered copper tub in front of a walk through rain shower with body jets and double shower heads, double vanity, private water closet and an enormous walk-in closet with built in shelving and dresser. The guest bedrooms feature large closets. The fourth bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom and could easily be a game room or perfect mother in law suite. The huge back patio is wired with surround sound and has gas hookups on both ends for fireplace and grill/outdoor kitchen. The guest house would be perfect for multigenerational families, a rental property, or air B&B. Located just minutes from Lake Fork, your search is over! Also on the property you will find a barn and storm shelter. No detail was overlooked in this beautifully maintained home!

For open house information, contact Ryan Major, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 903-534-6600