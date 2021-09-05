Take a look at these homes for sale in Alturas

(Alturas, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alturas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

31 Vista View Drive, Alturas, 96101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Come enjoy the rural lifestyles of Modoc County & purchase this quiet cozy country home located within short walking distance to Donavon Lake & watch the geese & duck land from your porch in rural Northern, CA. Property includes a Ranch Style, 3 Bdr/2 Bth, 1,296 sq. ft Mfg home w/open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, modern kitchen w/propane range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, formal dining area, windows breakfast nook, separate laundry room w/washer/dryer, large master bedroom w/adjoining master bath w/shower, double sinks, garden tub & walk in closets. Home is located on paved road, close to Cal Pines Club house, large shade trees, storage shed & peace, quiet & solitude. Come enjoy the wildlife everyday & experience rural living at its best!

1704 N Court, Alturas, 96101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $156,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Home has approx 1144 sq ft .of living space. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with an attached one car garage. Vinyl windows throughout. Roof is 8 years old with new venting. Home is heated by a kerosene monitor heater and baseboard heaters. Covered back patio in back of garage. Storage shed. Detached 2 car garage 24 X 36, with wood stove and work benches in place.

429 County Rd. 267, Alturas, 96101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $975,000 | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1970

429 County Rd. 267, Alturas, CA, Thoms Creek Ranch, 1,032 acres, Thoms Creek flows thru. Currently used for livestock grazing, dry land hay farming, small irrigated hay farming. Improvements include 1970 manufactured home (has not been lived in for 18+/- years), 2 large metal (newer) storage/shop buildings, domestic well, livestock water well, fenced and cross fenced. Located approximately 10 miles northeast of the City of Alturas, and County Seat of Modoc County. Access is via CA Hwy 299 and County Rd. 267. The Warner Mountain Range is due east and the elevation of the ranch is approximately 5,000'

901- W Third, Alturas, 96101 2 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,445 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Over 1400 sq ft of living space. Laundry, attached garage. 2 bedroom. 1 bath and 1 large room. Needs someone to make this a home. Fireplace in living room along with a kerosene monitor heater Large Shop. Paved driveway on corner lot. Storage shed .Metal roof. Large back yard, fenced.

