Windom, MN

Check out these homes for sale in Windom now

Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 4 days ago

(Windom, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Windom. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2205 18Th Avenue, Windom, 56101

4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Better Home & Garden! Are you looking for a well-cared for home with lots of outdoor space to enjoy? This is the ticket! 4 bed/2 bath split-level on nearly an acre of land. Many updates inside including new carpet in the living room, kitchen flooring, and countertops. If you love to tinker, you'll appreciate the workshop attached to the garage. A large 3 seasons room gives you respite from weather (or the Minnesota State Bird) while still being able to enjoy the outdoors. Lots to appreciate with this home!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Herding, River's Edge Realty at 507-831-2819

1992 Great Bend Boulevard, Windom, 56101

3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fresh Renovations! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home!! Double attached garage with finished interior walls 22x23! Low-maintenance steel siding on home and garage! Lovely entry with a brick planter box for flowers, pumpkins, or Charlie Brown Christmas trees! Once inside you notice all new luxury vinyl floors throughout the main floor! To your right is the living room with a beautiful, gridded window, the whole main floor has these special windows! If you take the hall to the left that is the bedroom and bath wing of the home. If you put ceilings in the basement you could have 2 more bedrooms! There are 3 bedrooms, but the first bedroom is currently being used as the laundry room! Main floor laundry! The main floor bath has lots of storage. The other side of the home houses the kitchen, dining room and family room! Open Concept! The kitchen has nice cabinetry, water osmosis system, and a center island with seating! The dining area has a great window to watch the great outdoors!

For open house information, contact Donna Knoll, Five Star Realty Pros LLC at 507-832-8100

290 Riverbluff Drive, Windom, 56101

4 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Desirable 4 bedroom, 2 bath 1story home! Double attached 24x26 insulated garage. Newly built 2002. Located on a double lot in a newer neighborhood. Three main floor bedrooms. Main bathroom has walk-in designer Onyx shower. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a separate dining room. Spacious living room with large picture window overlooking the beautiful front porch. Handi-cap accessible with chair lift in garage and stairway chair lift to basement. Spacious lower-level family room has a home theatre system and measures 13x35 ft. 4th bedroom is located downstairs along with another full bath. All kitchen appliances & washer/dryer included. New dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator & water heater all in 2020. New shingles 2017. Low maintenance vinyl siding & windows. Sun Setter Awning offers shade over your large back deck. Great garden and beautiful landscaping make this yard stand out. Come see this one before it’s gone!

For open house information, contact Kathy Hanson, Five Star Realty Pros LLC at 507-832-8100

107 Stewart Avenue S, Jeffers, 56145

2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Great 2 bedroom, 3 bath, 1 story home!! Double attached garage 24x26! Low maintenance cement board! The front of the home has a wonderful welcoming front porch to greet your guests or sit relaxing as the world goes by! Main Floor Living! Main Floor Laundry! You will enter the home into the living room which has great windows to bring in the natural light! The kitchen has a very handy pantry and kitchen center island!! Open floor plan with the kitchen and dining room! Appliances staying with the home gas range, OTR microwave, , refrigerator, washer and dryer!!! The main floor has 2 bedrooms, bedroom 2 has 2 closets! The main floor has a full and half bath! The basement has been tiled on the exterior and had a sump pump installed!! You will find a ¾ bath in the basement! An unheated breezeway takes you from the garage into the house and has stairs to the basement!! On this double lot you have a front porch, cement patio and a large lot to find a place to relax and enjoy the great outdoo

For open house information, contact Kathy Hanson, Five Star Realty Pros LLC at 507-832-8100

