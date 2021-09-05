Check out these homes on the Clinton market now

(Clinton, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clinton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3753 Scotland Formosa, Scotland, 72141 2 Beds 1 Bath | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful Property in rural Arkansas ready to homestead! Built in 2004, freshly painted inside and out with new light fixtures. The house sits on 6.4 acres and is fully fenced with a half acre pen at the front of the property previously used for a horse as well as a large side pen previously used for gardening. Proven hunting grounds as recent as this 2020 season.

For open house information, contact Seth Weaver, McKimmey Associates REALTORS NLR at 501-812-3500

6302 W Hwy 95, Clinton, 72031 3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Very private location with a great cabin for a retreat or hunting. Big front porch for you to relax and enjoy the country.

For open house information, contact Jonna Shaw, CBRPM Conway at 501-329-1011

210 Heather Lane, Shirley, 72153 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Super neat & clean place close to Greers Ferry Lake. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has open living room, kitchen/dining area. Stainless appliances in kitchen. Wood burning fire place in living room. Garage has been converted into an awesome game room. Outside of home has a 25x25 back patio, western cedar screened in front porch, chopped stone border, schedule 40 drainage system, invisible pet fencing and landscaping. There is also an original log cabin on the property. Boat launch 2 blocks down the road.

For open house information, contact David Carlton, The Real Estate Center LLC at 501-825-6222

8043 E 254 Highway, Dennard, 72629 4 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to Market 8043 Highway 254 East of Dennard, AR. This rural property located in the heart of the Ozarks Mountains boasts a total of 3,200 square feet of living space and is situated on an sprawling lot containing +/- 5.03 acres. This unique home is nestled on a mountain side and features breathtaking, panoramic views of the surrounding landscape which can be enjoyed from the comfort of the outdoor balcony or the sunroom. A large 40 by 60 foot shop and barn are also included.

For open house information, contact Jonathan DeRoeck, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008