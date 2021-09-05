Check out these homes for sale in Orofino now

(Orofino, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Orofino will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

12878 Vista Ave., Orofino, 83544 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Don’t miss out on this terrific home! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom split level in a great neighborhood, low traffic street close to amenities. Huge deck over the spacious fenced back yard, ready for your green thumb. Many updates throughout: Kitchen cabinets, floor coverings throughout, windows, trim, and more - you feel as though you’re walking into a brand new home the moment you open the door. View the surrounding hills from your living room, or take a walk down to the river, the heart of Idaho is your oyster!

430 Diagonal, Orofino, 83544 2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This neat as a pin home on the edge of town is located on .649 of an acres all enclosed by a chain link fence. Paved driveway, sprinkler system, & an oversized 2 car garage. work shed to add your pleasure. This roomy home has 2 bedrooms & a den easily makes a 3 bedroom. You'll enjoy the kitchen abundant oak cabinets, roomy pantry, wood stove & open floor plan

139 113Th St, Orofino, 83544 3 Beds 4 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,810 Square Feet | Built in 1947

HIDDEN GEM!!! Beautiful one level, 3 bdr suites & 1/2 ba, office and original hardwood floors throughout except baths & heated granite kitchen floors. Master bdr has heated floors also. Plus 770 sq ft cottage with 3/4 ba & kitchenette. 30 x 40 Shop with heat & ac, 1/2 ba & hoist. Public domestic water and private well for irrigation. Newer electric and plumbing.

Norton Knob, Orofino, 83544 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1984

19+ acres at the top of the hill. Views to the north, south, and west. The land is in 3 tax parcels and has multiple building sites with views. A prefab home is on the center parcel and is livable and could be remodeled to meet your needs or proved you with a place to stay while building your new home. The property has many trees providing the new owner with peaceful and private enjoyment. The property has one of the better-producing wells and underground water storage.

