Check out these homes for sale in Orofino now

Orofino, ID

Orofino Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Orofino, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Orofino will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjE2T_0bnMRaDQ00

12878 Vista Ave., Orofino, 83544

4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Don’t miss out on this terrific home! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom split level in a great neighborhood, low traffic street close to amenities. Huge deck over the spacious fenced back yard, ready for your green thumb. Many updates throughout: Kitchen cabinets, floor coverings throughout, windows, trim, and more - you feel as though you’re walking into a brand new home the moment you open the door. View the surrounding hills from your living room, or take a walk down to the river, the heart of Idaho is your oyster!

For open house information, contact Holly Weeks, The Real Estaters at 208-476-3134

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98813294)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3fJk_0bnMRaDQ00

430 Diagonal, Orofino, 83544

2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This neat as a pin home on the edge of town is located on .649 of an acres all enclosed by a chain link fence. Paved driveway, sprinkler system, & an oversized 2 car garage. work shed to add your pleasure. This roomy home has 2 bedrooms & a den easily makes a 3 bedroom. You'll enjoy the kitchen abundant oak cabinets, roomy pantry, wood stove & open floor plan

For open house information, contact Tammy Carey, United Country Steelhead Realty at 208-941-0798

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98809340)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWnKB_0bnMRaDQ00

139 113Th St, Orofino, 83544

3 Beds 4 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,810 Square Feet | Built in 1947

HIDDEN GEM!!! Beautiful one level, 3 bdr suites & 1/2 ba, office and original hardwood floors throughout except baths & heated granite kitchen floors. Master bdr has heated floors also. Plus 770 sq ft cottage with 3/4 ba & kitchenette. 30 x 40 Shop with heat & ac, 1/2 ba & hoist. Public domestic water and private well for irrigation. Newer electric and plumbing.

For open house information, contact Cam Bickford, Assist 2 Sell Discovery Real Estate at 208-798-7822

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98813492)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIFL1_0bnMRaDQ00

Norton Knob, Orofino, 83544

3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1984

19+ acres at the top of the hill. Views to the north, south, and west. The land is in 3 tax parcels and has multiple building sites with views. A prefab home is on the center parcel and is livable and could be remodeled to meet your needs or proved you with a place to stay while building your new home. The property has many trees providing the new owner with peaceful and private enjoyment. The property has one of the better-producing wells and underground water storage.

For open house information, contact Earl Musick, United Country - Musick & Sons at 208-941-0798

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98808014)

With Orofino Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

