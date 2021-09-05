CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

Check out these Hallettsville homes on the market

Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 4 days ago

(Hallettsville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hallettsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

W. Fairwinds Street, Hallettsville, 77964

5 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,726 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This move in ready home has five bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. The formal dining room is perfect for the upcoming holidays, and the two-family rooms are big enough to have all the family together for that special gathering. This home is located just minutes from the downtown square in Hallettsville. It is located on .7580 acres. The well- manicured lawn has large pecan and oak trees along with crepe myrtles. There is covered parking, with a detached two car garage. The attic is easily accessible and able to use for storage. This nice home will not be on the market long.

4737 Us Hwy 77 S, Hallettsville, 77964

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Come check out this exquisitely adorable property! 3/2/2 Charming three bedroom two bathroom brick house with an attached two car garage that's nestled on 1.63 acres with lots of trees ranging from oaks to pear trees. The spacious living room has appeal with lots of natural light with double pane windows throughout, wood burning fire place, nice double ovens and big island in the kitchen. Brand new AC less than a month old. Back patio is huge and ready for entertaining guests with a fenced backyard. Two storage buildings and one shed for storing firewood.

309 S Ridge, Hallettsville, 77964

3 Beds 1 Bath | $283,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Great location! Beautifully updated home! Large lot with fenced yard and separate fenced area, which would be great for animals! Immaculately kept inside and out! 1679 Sq Ft per LCAD. This fabulous home is absolutely move in ready!

