Nocona, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Nocona

Posted by 
Nocona Post
Nocona Post
 4 days ago

(Nocona, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Nocona. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f3ui_0bnMRYOq00

411 Cooke Street, Nocona, 76255

2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Investment Property! This home is in a great location, walking distance to downtown Nocona, shopping & dining. 2 BR, 2 BA, 2 full baths, large open living & dining, new water heater, new upper kitchen cabinets, large laundry room, Pro Panel roof only 2 yrs. old., storage building, fenced backyard.

For open house information, contact Carol Ann Head, 940 Real Estate Group at 940-781-4673

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14662138)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcMdL_0bnMRYOq00

105 Fairway Drive, Nocona, 76255

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful Home located on the 6th hole of the Nocona Hills Country Club Golf Course. This property is the one for you if you enjoy the private life. Guarded gate entry and secure neighborhood. Two bedroom, two bath with an open plan. Beautiful trees and great long concrete drive to garage and carport. Covered concrete wrap around porch!! Plenty of room for entertaining and golfing at your fingertips!! Beautiful home inside and out!!

For open house information, contact Terresa Ashley, TRINITY REALTY at 940-627-4427

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14588246)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtC0t_0bnMRYOq00

113 Navajo Drive, Nocona, 76255

3 Beds 2 Baths | $243,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great traditional family home! This 3 bed 2 bath house has an open living concept. Master and laundry on the north side. Mater bedroom is very large with an oversized bathroom. Two spare rooms and guest bathroom are spacious and on the south end. Almost a full wrap around porch and a 35x40 shop with concrete floors! This property comes with covered RV parking and an extra slab that’s perfect for a mini-basketball court. 6 Lots total with plenty of room for more additions!

For open house information, contact Shelby Weaver, 940 Real Estate Group at 940-781-4673

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14548555)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTp5x_0bnMRYOq00

0 West Main, Montague, 76251

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction nearing completion. 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the town of Montague. Siding & rock, total electric, fenced yard, vinyl plank and tile flooring, 2 car carport, covered patio. $174,500.

For open house information, contact Terry Gunter, Margaret Hutson Realty at 940-872-3082

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14653482)

See more property details

Nocona Post

Nocona Post

Nocona, TX
ABOUT

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

