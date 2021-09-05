Take a look at these homes on the market in Nocona

(Nocona, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Nocona. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

411 Cooke Street, Nocona, 76255 2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Investment Property! This home is in a great location, walking distance to downtown Nocona, shopping & dining. 2 BR, 2 BA, 2 full baths, large open living & dining, new water heater, new upper kitchen cabinets, large laundry room, Pro Panel roof only 2 yrs. old., storage building, fenced backyard.

105 Fairway Drive, Nocona, 76255 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful Home located on the 6th hole of the Nocona Hills Country Club Golf Course. This property is the one for you if you enjoy the private life. Guarded gate entry and secure neighborhood. Two bedroom, two bath with an open plan. Beautiful trees and great long concrete drive to garage and carport. Covered concrete wrap around porch!! Plenty of room for entertaining and golfing at your fingertips!! Beautiful home inside and out!!

113 Navajo Drive, Nocona, 76255 3 Beds 2 Baths | $243,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great traditional family home! This 3 bed 2 bath house has an open living concept. Master and laundry on the north side. Mater bedroom is very large with an oversized bathroom. Two spare rooms and guest bathroom are spacious and on the south end. Almost a full wrap around porch and a 35x40 shop with concrete floors! This property comes with covered RV parking and an extra slab that’s perfect for a mini-basketball court. 6 Lots total with plenty of room for more additions!

0 West Main, Montague, 76251 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction nearing completion. 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the town of Montague. Siding & rock, total electric, fenced yard, vinyl plank and tile flooring, 2 car carport, covered patio. $174,500.

