Check out these Orange Grove homes on the market

106 Atkinson Dr, Orange Grove, 78372 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,353 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Designed with distinction and built for comfort and enjoyment. It feels and looks like new! This home offers Open floor plan concept with a split bedroom arrangement. Tile throw-out for easy care. Ample kitchen featuring gorgeous granite counter tops, a huge island with breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Dining area great for family and friend gatherings. Spacious main bedroom offers walk in closet. Main bath features his and hers vanities and tiled stand up shower. Guest bath located close to secondary bedrooms for added convenience. Generous 1/3 of an acre fenced in back yard great for pets and children. Excellent Orange Grove school district and low Jim Wells taxes.

102 Atkinson, Orange Grove, 78372 3 Beds 2 Baths | $233,671 | Single Family Residence | 1,291 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This newly constructed home feature 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Kitchen is equipped with Island, dishwasher, vent hood, range, warm granite counter tops, tile backsplash & custom cabinets! Open floor plan. All tile floors! Master suite has walk in master closet! Covered patio. Nice size lot! Foam insulation! Orange Grove ISD! Jim Wells County! Don't miss out! Call TODAY! GREAT PRICE!

919 W County Road 303 Road, Orange Grove, 78372 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2012

By now we have all seen a "barndo," but maybe not quite like this one! A 62' x 120' steel fortress with 16' walls creates 7500 sq ft of 120 MPH windload space that encapsulates 1736 feet of 3/2 custom living space. Top end amenities include custom cabinets, granite, stainless, pleasing southwest desert decor and color scheme. The interior pictures speak for themselves. Above the house is a 1700 plus sq. feet of flat storage space with a finished out office. This guardrail protected area looks out over the shop floor. Have a home business? A serious hobby? Too many toys? It will all fit here while you live here! The entire building floor is finished concrete. SIX 12' x 14' rollup doors allow for access and airflow to meet any possible need. Almost half an acre of caliche parking adjoins the barn and still 4.5 acres of this tract are untouched. Plenty of room left for your horse problem or even another house. Truly a top quality unique master planned, entirely usable practical property!

401/405 Soyars Ave, Orange Grove, 78372 3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2 FOR THE PRICE OF ONE! GREAT INVESTMENT/RENTAL PROPERTY IN ORANGE GROVE! Property has TWO HOUSES on two lots and are to be sold together due to the smaller home encroaching on the lot of the bigger home on the corner. Square footage to be verified by buyer as they are approximate. House 1 has 3 bed/2 bath with two living areas 1660 sq ft. House 2 has 2 bed/1.5 bath 941 sq ft. BOTH HOMES are featured in the photos. Age of home is unknown. Square footage and lot diminsions provided by County CAD - to be verified by new survey.

