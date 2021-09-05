CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Grove, TX

Check out these Orange Grove homes on the market

Orange Grove Post
 4 days ago

(Orange Grove, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Orange Grove. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

106 Atkinson Dr, Orange Grove, 78372

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,353 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Designed with distinction and built for comfort and enjoyment. It feels and looks like new! This home offers Open floor plan concept with a split bedroom arrangement. Tile throw-out for easy care. Ample kitchen featuring gorgeous granite counter tops, a huge island with breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Dining area great for family and friend gatherings. Spacious main bedroom offers walk in closet. Main bath features his and hers vanities and tiled stand up shower. Guest bath located close to secondary bedrooms for added convenience. Generous 1/3 of an acre fenced in back yard great for pets and children. Excellent Orange Grove school district and low Jim Wells taxes.

For open house information, contact Vicky Correa, ATC Metro Properties at 361-851-8888

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC.

102 Atkinson, Orange Grove, 78372

3 Beds 2 Baths | $233,671 | Single Family Residence | 1,291 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This newly constructed home feature 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Kitchen is equipped with Island, dishwasher, vent hood, range, warm granite counter tops, tile backsplash & custom cabinets! Open floor plan. All tile floors! Master suite has walk in master closet! Covered patio. Nice size lot! Foam insulation! Orange Grove ISD! Jim Wells County! Don't miss out! Call TODAY! GREAT PRICE!

For open house information, contact Linda A. Cantu, RE/MAX ELITE at 361-777-7653

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC.

919 W County Road 303 Road, Orange Grove, 78372

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2012

By now we have all seen a "barndo," but maybe not quite like this one! A 62' x 120' steel fortress with 16' walls creates 7500 sq ft of 120 MPH windload space that encapsulates 1736 feet of 3/2 custom living space. Top end amenities include custom cabinets, granite, stainless, pleasing southwest desert decor and color scheme. The interior pictures speak for themselves. Above the house is a 1700 plus sq. feet of flat storage space with a finished out office. This guardrail protected area looks out over the shop floor. Have a home business? A serious hobby? Too many toys? It will all fit here while you live here! The entire building floor is finished concrete. SIX 12' x 14' rollup doors allow for access and airflow to meet any possible need. Almost half an acre of caliche parking adjoins the barn and still 4.5 acres of this tract are untouched. Plenty of room left for your horse problem or even another house. Truly a top quality unique master planned, entirely usable practical property!

For open house information, contact Eric Bluntzer GRI, Bluntzer Real Estate at 361-241-5363

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC.

401/405 Soyars Ave, Orange Grove, 78372

3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2 FOR THE PRICE OF ONE! GREAT INVESTMENT/RENTAL PROPERTY IN ORANGE GROVE! Property has TWO HOUSES on two lots and are to be sold together due to the smaller home encroaching on the lot of the bigger home on the corner. Square footage to be verified by buyer as they are approximate. House 1 has 3 bed/2 bath with two living areas 1660 sq ft. House 2 has 2 bed/1.5 bath 941 sq ft. BOTH HOMES are featured in the photos. Age of home is unknown. Square footage and lot diminsions provided by County CAD - to be verified by new survey.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Kubala, Heritage Homes & Ranches at 361-850-3804

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC.

ABOUT

With Orange Grove Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

