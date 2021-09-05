Heavener-curious? These homes are on the market

(Heavener, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Heavener will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

16573 Wiles Rd, Heavener, 74937 4 Beds 3 Baths | $139,000 | Mobile Home | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Nice country setting... Updated 4 bedroom 3 bath mobile home over 2200 sq ft with in ground pool sitting on 1 acre m/l of land. This property also has an outdoor shower, storage building, metal roof, a large covered patio and new A\C(split units). A must see.

For open house information, contact Tonya Rivera, Poteau Valley Realty at 918-647-7232

21134 J O B Rd, Howe, 74940 3 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1999

If you are looking for a very nice, well maintained 3 bed 3 bath home w/eat in kitchen, walk-in closets, 40 acres, 3 Active chicken houses, 2 back up generators w/one that connects to the house, barn, storage building ,back covered patio, yard with a mix of shade trees, beautiful view of area mountains and you still just need a little bit more than this is your property!

For open house information, contact Mitzy Lynn, Keller Williams Realty Preferred at 918-647-0715

16682 Hontubby Rd, Heavener, 74937 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Neat and clean 3 bed 1 bath home with central heat and air. New carpet, tile, hot water tank, bathroom fixtures, and kitchen appliances. Home has vinyl siding, metal roof and sits on .75 acres.

For open house information, contact David Barnes, Century 21 Homestead Realty at 918-647-2212

21475 E South Rr, Howe, 74940 7 Beds 4 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,878 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This Very Large Family Home is nestled right in the Heart of Historic Howe Oklahoma and is only a few hundred yards away from Howe Public Schools Home of the Multiple State Basketball Championship Winning Howe Lady Lions. The home offers plenty of room for all your family it has a split floor plan with 4 beds and 2 bath on one end and a master suite on the opposite end. There is a apartment in the garage. Several Bonus rooms including extra bed with closet or can be used for office, and Unfinished Attic!

For open house information, contact Brandon Gerdes, Keller Williams Realty Preferred at 918-647-0715