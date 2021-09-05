CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampton, IA

Take a look at these homes on the New Hampton market now

New Hampton Voice
New Hampton Voice
 4 days ago

(New Hampton, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Hampton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

409 Saint Lawrence, Nashua, 50658

3 Beds 1 Bath | $83,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Unique, small town opportunity! This ranch home is in a quiet neighborhood and ready for offers! You'll love the maintenance-free exterior and nice sized lot. This home boasts many improvements. The lower level features a great rec room and family area. See it today!

For open house information, contact Amy Wienands, Amy Wienands Real Estate at 319-269-2477

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20214021)

2087 170Th Street, New Hampton, 50659

3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | 2,185 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Taking backups, call agent. WOW! The acreage you have been looking for is here! This one will check everything off your "must have" list. Step inside the front entry that has a large closet for your coats and shoes. Make your way upstairs to the large living area that flows perfectly into the spacious kitchen with sliders that will take you out to the wrap around deck. Also on the main floor you will find two bedrooms one with it's own bath and another full bathroom. The lower level will welcome you with a large family room and wood burner fireplace as it's main focal point. You will also find a 3rd bedroom, laundry room and plenty of storage space. This home also includes an attached garage, and detached garage. Call today to take a look! *Does not include Poll Building*

For open house information, contact Whitney Kohlmeyer, Century 21 Signature Real Estate - Cedar Falls at 319-239-1281

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20212464)

239 S Madison, Fredericksburg, 50630

5 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,499 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for a great family home at an awesome location? You just found it with this 5 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot close to the schools. It offers an updated kitchen, laundry on main with bath, spacious dining room and living room with fireplace, 1 bedroom on main. The mudroom/workshop area is 356 sq. ft. for lots of storage. The upper level has the other 4 bedrooms including the master and bath. The lower level has lots of room with one finished room. The attached 3 stall garage is 784 sq. ft., and the backyard is fenced. The sellers have done updates every year since they have owned this home so come check it out and start packing up the family to make great memories.

For open house information, contact Connie Rochford, Town & Country Real Estate at 563-578-8899

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20214297)

910 Main, Nashua, 50658

4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1900

You won't want to miss out on this excellent 2 story home located in the town of Nashua. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and is located on a nice sized lot. Spacious 2 stall garage and private back yard. Updated floor coverings, vinyl siding, windows and roof.

For open house information, contact David Kelm, Century 21 Signature Real Estate-Waverly at 319-239-1281

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20213897)

See more property details

With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

