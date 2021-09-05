Take a look at these homes on the market in Manistique

(Manistique, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Manistique than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8912N Boot Lake, Manistique, 49854 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Superior Northern Lodge - Own this LODGE with great income since 2018 with the availability to use it personally at any time! This place was built in 2012 originally as a restaurant and then completely remodeled into a lodge in 2018. Accommodates large groups comfortably and sleeps up to 18 people. You enter into an inviting entrance with built in seating. Massive fully equipped kitchen great for cooking together and entertaining. The kitchen extends to the open dining and living area which makes it perfect for many to be together. For the grab and go you can use the beverage station just off of the kitchen & dining area. There are two separate bathrooms with a couple of stalls each along with shower rooms. Three very roomy bedrooms have double bunk beds and a queen bed in each room. There are two furnaces with central air and the bedrooms also have their own heat & air conditioning units so everyone can be comfortable! Sauna...of course there is a sauna it's the U.P. The entire place has big windows and is nice & bright. Bluetooth speaker system inside and out along with a well lit yard. The interior lighting is set with motion lights. You can extend your entertaining to the outdoors with the picnic table area and firepit. There's also a garden area and a garage for your extras. All of this is only minutes from Munising and conveniently located to access Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, along with many inland lakes and rivers. ATV and Snowmobile heaven here with miles of trails and the large parking area accommodates many trailers. There is so much to do from this central location!

110 South Maple Street, Manistique, 49854 4 Beds 2 Baths | $64,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home right in the heart of Manistique. Close to all that city living has to offer, schools, churches, shopping and close to Lake Michigan. Immediate occupancy and appliances included.

999N Co Rd 440, Manistique, 49854 1 Bed 0 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 837 Square Feet | Built in 1940

On the Eastern Shore of Indian Lake you'll find this single story home with loads of potential. The house itself is unfinished inside, gutted down to the studs, giving you endless possibilities as to how you would like to finish it. Solid bones and a picturesque neighborhood make this a great opportunity for a buyer with some imagination! Conveniently located, you'd be only a few miles to town, the golf course, and Bishop Baraga Shrine. 80 feet of waterfront gives you private access to the lake. In addition to the house on the water, included in the sale is also a lot (Approx 3,000 sq feet) across the street with year round river access! Previous owner had done research and found that you could build a garage on the lot. Newly installed hot water heater and natural gas furnace are an added to perk to this exciting development opportunity.

137 N Fifth, Manistique, 49854 2 Beds 1 Bath | $66,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Ranch style home located close to the outskirts of the City of Manistique. This 2 bedroom home is move-in ready... with fresh paint, 1-level living, & spacious kitchen with appliances included. There is a 12' x 20' back deck to enjoy the sprawling yard. The 3 sided 18' x 20' enclosed carport near the back lot line is perfect storage for your toys, plus there is a storage shed. Close proximity to the trail head for those ATV enthusiasts.

