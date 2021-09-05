CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistique, MI

Take a look at these homes on the market in Manistique

Posted by 
Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 4 days ago

(Manistique, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Manistique than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8912N Boot Lake, Manistique, 49854

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Superior Northern Lodge - Own this LODGE with great income since 2018 with the availability to use it personally at any time! This place was built in 2012 originally as a restaurant and then completely remodeled into a lodge in 2018. Accommodates large groups comfortably and sleeps up to 18 people. You enter into an inviting entrance with built in seating. Massive fully equipped kitchen great for cooking together and entertaining. The kitchen extends to the open dining and living area which makes it perfect for many to be together. For the grab and go you can use the beverage station just off of the kitchen & dining area. There are two separate bathrooms with a couple of stalls each along with shower rooms. Three very roomy bedrooms have double bunk beds and a queen bed in each room. There are two furnaces with central air and the bedrooms also have their own heat & air conditioning units so everyone can be comfortable! Sauna...of course there is a sauna it's the U.P. The entire place has big windows and is nice & bright. Bluetooth speaker system inside and out along with a well lit yard. The interior lighting is set with motion lights. You can extend your entertaining to the outdoors with the picnic table area and firepit. There's also a garden area and a garage for your extras. All of this is only minutes from Munising and conveniently located to access Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, along with many inland lakes and rivers. ATV and Snowmobile heaven here with miles of trails and the large parking area accommodates many trailers. There is so much to do from this central location!

For open house information, contact AMY SCHIEDING, RE/MAX SUPERIORLAND at 906-387-4530

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1126449)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6Xjw_0bnMRS6U00

110 South Maple Street, Manistique, 49854

4 Beds 2 Baths | $64,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home right in the heart of Manistique. Close to all that city living has to offer, schools, churches, shopping and close to Lake Michigan. Immediate occupancy and appliances included.

For open house information, contact DAVID MUXLOW, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1129533)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NL4vn_0bnMRS6U00

999N Co Rd 440, Manistique, 49854

1 Bed 0 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 837 Square Feet | Built in 1940

On the Eastern Shore of Indian Lake you'll find this single story home with loads of potential. The house itself is unfinished inside, gutted down to the studs, giving you endless possibilities as to how you would like to finish it. Solid bones and a picturesque neighborhood make this a great opportunity for a buyer with some imagination! Conveniently located, you'd be only a few miles to town, the golf course, and Bishop Baraga Shrine. 80 feet of waterfront gives you private access to the lake. In addition to the house on the water, included in the sale is also a lot (Approx 3,000 sq feet) across the street with year round river access! Previous owner had done research and found that you could build a garage on the lot. Newly installed hot water heater and natural gas furnace are an added to perk to this exciting development opportunity.

For open house information, contact DAVID MUXLOW, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1124031)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cs6nm_0bnMRS6U00

137 N Fifth, Manistique, 49854

2 Beds 1 Bath | $66,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Ranch style home located close to the outskirts of the City of Manistique. This 2 bedroom home is move-in ready... with fresh paint, 1-level living, & spacious kitchen with appliances included. There is a 12' x 20' back deck to enjoy the sprawling yard. The 3 sided 18' x 20' enclosed carport near the back lot line is perfect storage for your toys, plus there is a storage shed. Close proximity to the trail head for those ATV enthusiasts.

For open house information, contact CORRINA JOHNSON, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1128793)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Manistique Daily

Manistique Daily

Manistique, MI
27
Followers
219
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
City
Manistique, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Munising, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Water Heater#Lake Michigan#Cooking#Atv#Snowmobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy