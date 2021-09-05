Top homes for sale in Iron River

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Iron River, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Iron River. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZH0Y_0bnMRRDl00

111 E Hemlock, Iron River, 49935

4 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Take a look at this move in ready 4-bedroom 1 1/2-bath home located in downtown Iron River. This home has so much to offer from the large two car detached garage, nice side yard, spacious living room, and an updated kitchen. First floor hosts a large mud room, kitchen, first floor bedroom with an attached 1/2 bath, and a large living room. Upstairs hosts three bedrooms and a full bath. Basement has lots of room for additional storage and also houses the washer and dryer. Don't let this move in ready home pass you by. Call to schedule an appointment today.

For open house information, contact STEPHEN REMONDINI, WILD RIVERS REALTY-IR at 906-265-7325

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1128823)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ltq3_0bnMRRDl00

653 Us Forest Service Road 3110, Iron River, 49935

2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Outdoor Enthusiast Mecca! If you want to be one with nature and seclusion then this 153 acres of space to call you own with a home, camp and so much more to offer is what you’re looking for. And, if 153 acres isn’t enough for you, you are surrounded by 1000 acres of both Ottawa and the Nicolet National Forest. Also, the convenience of Electricity is also ran to this property. Generator back-up. You’ll have your home of 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with Master suite and walk in closet on the second floor with another bedroom and bath on the first floor. Covered deck and a patio for your outdoor enjoyment with firepit attached. Ample Storage throughout. You can also stay connected as Satellite/internet are available and in use. Then outside your door is a 1080 square foot Bunk House/Camp/Guest house, hosting stainless steel appliances, custom cupboards, ceramic tile, tongue & grove, full bath. Generator house, and 3 car garage, storage shed, lean-to, wood shed, just to mention a few of the features this property will offer you. Most furnishings will remain with property. As you roam through the property you’ll find deer stands and blinds (one with electricity ran to it) and trails galore to enjoy. Property has not been cut for approx.. 17 years and has a nice variation of timber. Within just a few miles of this property are many lakes to get your “catch of the day”. You will be impressed with everything this amazing property has to offer. Please check me out….

For open house information, contact JILL PONOZZO, WILD RIVERS REALTY-IR at 906-265-7325

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1126575)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAVBf_0bnMRRDl00

123 Tamarack Lake, Iron River, 49935

1 Bed 1 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Custom Built cedar sided cabin on 20 wooded acres located across the road from Tamarack Lake along with many other lakes nearby. Built in 1998, hardwood floors, 100 amp service, well & septic. Most items will remain with cabin. Open loft area will accommodate several to sleep! Seller has cabin set up for a land line & washer & dryer hook ups. Cell service is excellent at this property for at home work. There is a 12x30 deck overlooking this forest! An abundance of wildlife for the outdoor enthusiast! Seller just installed new propane furnace in July of 2021. Several large mature oak trees on property as well. 1000's of acres of US Gov't land just out your door! Seller is currently using "Midway Telephone Company" for internet service.

For open house information, contact JILL PONOZZO, WILD RIVERS REALTY-IR at 906-265-7325

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1128940)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgHXc_0bnMRRDl00

225 E Lennox, Caspian, 49915

4 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,142 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Fresh, clean, recently remodeled and ready to make your own! This nicely sized home has been remodeled in the past couple of years from flooring to paint and fixtures including a wonderful new kitchen and full bath. With two good sized bedrooms on the first floor you can move in and unpack your suitcase. Upstairs you'll find the another bedroom or two depending on how you'd like to arrange it. A newer high-efficiency furnace, hot water heater, 200 amp electrical and new appliances make this a nice first home or down-sizing retirement home... or add it to your portfolio as an income property and continue with good rental history with the current tenant. The one stall detached garage has been sided and ready for you to store whatever you need. Move into this home and pay less less than what you're paying per month in rent. Located just a block from the Caspian Community Center with playground, basketball & tennis courts as well as the baseball and soccer fields.

For open house information, contact JEFF DOHL, RE/MAX NORTH COUNTRY-IR at 906-265-6133

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1129368)

