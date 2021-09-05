Top homes for sale in Lake City

(Lake City, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lake City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

916 Apple Lane, Lake City, 55041 2 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Custom built oak kitchen cabinetry and lots of it. Nice size dining area opens to living room. Built in desk in dining area. Bay window in dining and living room. 2 bedrooms w/double closets & a full bath with a double vanity, separate tub & shower on the main floor. Main floor laundry. Good storage. Family room in lower level. Mechanical Room and plenty of storage in lower level too. 2 Car Attached Garage, Private Back Yard surrounded by Pine Trees. In Ground Sprinkler system.

502 2Nd Avenue, Goodhue, 55027 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,850 | Single Family Residence | 1,271 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Original charm radiates in this 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by the entryway adorned with decorative metal ceiling, white crown molding, and a traditional chandelier. The main floor consists of the living room, both formal and informal dining rooms. In the kitchen you will find ample storage space as well. The family room features a large stone fireplace to accent the room. Making this the perfect gathering space or home office. To the back of the home you will find a lovely fenced in yard. Genuine wood floors beam throughout the home. Oversized one car garage attached

405 Main Street, Red Wing, 55066 2 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Condominium | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1860

This beautiful move-in ready 2nd Story Condominium is centrally located in Downtown Red Wing. Near a historic hotel, shopping and local entertainment including the Central Park Bandshell. This secure building has an elevator servicing all floors. Open floor plan between the Living Room, Dining Area and Kitchen. Quartz countertops, Stainless Appliances and New Subway Tile Backsplash in Kitchen. New Tile Surround in Full Bath, Marble Countertop on vanity in 1/2 Bath. New paint throughout. Whole house water softener included with association fee. There is a shared Laundry Room conveniently located across the hallway and it is not coin operated. Parking on the street as well as the lot behind the building.Unassigned covered parking available below as well. 6' x 6' Storage space on lower level of the building. New Roof in 2019 with 25 year warranty. 30 day minimum rental requirement on unit. Many of the furnishings in the Condominium are negotiable.

29663 Hillside Drive, Red Wing, 55066 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,088 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This property offers 2 kitchens, 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. There are 2 fireplaces-one in the upper living room, and one in the lower level family room. There is a spacious attached 2 car garage and 26x26 attached shop. New furnace installed in the Fall of 2019, and the front steps with landing were recently re-done. Brand new carpet and fresh paint!

