‘Billions’; ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’; ‘America After 9/11’; ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’: TV This Week

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will be here streaming on Disney Plus on September 8th and it is already looking like a great way to bring us a newer up to date version of the classic Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. show that spawned some huge star power. The best thing though is that it is different enough that while the nostalgia play is great, it could have been a brand new show, but it does make me think that we would all love to see what happened to the Doogie characters with a few guest appearances. It seems though that will not happen as in the trailer we see that the Doogie Howser show is referenced, putting it clearly as a television show in this universe. We are kind of disappointed by that.