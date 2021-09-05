CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Billions’; ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’; ‘America After 9/11’; ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’: TV This Week

By Kristi Turnquist
“Billions”: The terrific series about high-stakes financial and legal maneuverings among New York power players finally returns from its agonizingly long pandemic pause, to continue Season 5. Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff and Asia Kate Dillon lead one of the very best casts on TV. (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime)

