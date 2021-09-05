Check out these homes for sale in Kalona now

(Kalona, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kalona will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1205 Goldenrod Dr, Iowa City, 52246 4 Beds 4 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,917 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This home features beautiful views of open green space and is conveniently located to the UIHC, Shopping and the Interstate. Fantastic opportunity for quality, space, beautiful maintained property. New interior wall paint 2021, professional cleaned carpets, newer range, new sump pump 2021. New Living room carpet 2021. Great all season porch to deck and lovely private yard.

1416 Freedom Dr, Riverside, 52327 3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful builder’s home on just over an acre backing to 20 acres of development-owned timber w/ private wooded & water views! Chic modern farmhouse featuring 3-bedrooms w/ a nice open concept floor plan. Nice LVP HW fls throughout the main level. Spacious great room w/ several windows to take in the panoramic views. Eat-in kitchen w/ a spacious breakfast bar, soft closing drawers, a walk-in pantry, & upgraded appliances including a wall oven & gas cooktop. 1st floor office or formal dining area. The upper-level boasts 3 large bedrooms inc'l the master suite w/ a large soaking tub, separate shower, & his/her closets. Conveniently located 2nd floor laundry w/ the washer/dryer staying. The walkout lower level currently features a half bathroom & a huge 2-car garage (816 sq ft) w/ a separate drive from the back. Perfect opportunity to finish for addit'l living space to include a large family rm, 4th non-conforming bedroom, or mother-in-law suite. Enjoy sitting on the welcoming wraparound front porch or lower level patio. Large 3-car attached garage for a total of 5-car parking options. LP will be prorated at closing between the buyer & the seller.

730 Blue Jay Ct., Tiffin, 52327 4 Beds 3 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Impressive 2006 Ranch in Tiffin. This one owner, 4BR, 3BA home is a beauty and move-in ready! Updates include kitchen cabinets with under cabinet lighting, counters, appliances, & sink/faucet. Complete reno of primary bath with new vanity, lighting, mirrors, shower, toilet & flooring. You’ll love the views off the maintenance free deck, and a remote awning perfect for hot, sunny days. Schedule your tour today as this one won’t last long! Complete list of improvements is attached in Assoc. Docs

603 Hillside Drive, Tiffin, 52340 4 Beds 3 Baths | $346,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,548 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY - FINISHES WILL VARY. Upgraded walkout ranch zero lot featuring a four seasons room, covered deck, vaulted ceilings, granite/quartz counters in kitchen, breakfast bar, tile master shower. Lower level has 2 finished bedrooms, bathroom and large rec. room. Great floor plan! Right Side.

