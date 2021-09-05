CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Check out these homes for sale in Kalona now

Posted by 
Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 4 days ago

(Kalona, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kalona will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3oD1_0bnMRM3M00

1205 Goldenrod Dr, Iowa City, 52246

4 Beds 4 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,917 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This home features beautiful views of open green space and is conveniently located to the UIHC, Shopping and the Interstate. Fantastic opportunity for quality, space, beautiful maintained property. New interior wall paint 2021, professional cleaned carpets, newer range, new sump pump 2021. New Living room carpet 2021. Great all season porch to deck and lovely private yard.

For open house information, contact Shuang Wang, Keller Williams Legacy Group at 319-423-4139

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202104063)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xr3Hf_0bnMRM3M00

1416 Freedom Dr, Riverside, 52327

3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful builder’s home on just over an acre backing to 20 acres of development-owned timber w/ private wooded & water views! Chic modern farmhouse featuring 3-bedrooms w/ a nice open concept floor plan. Nice LVP HW fls throughout the main level. Spacious great room w/ several windows to take in the panoramic views. Eat-in kitchen w/ a spacious breakfast bar, soft closing drawers, a walk-in pantry, & upgraded appliances including a wall oven & gas cooktop. 1st floor office or formal dining area. The upper-level boasts 3 large bedrooms inc'l the master suite w/ a large soaking tub, separate shower, & his/her closets. Conveniently located 2nd floor laundry w/ the washer/dryer staying. The walkout lower level currently features a half bathroom & a huge 2-car garage (816 sq ft) w/ a separate drive from the back. Perfect opportunity to finish for addit'l living space to include a large family rm, 4th non-conforming bedroom, or mother-in-law suite. Enjoy sitting on the welcoming wraparound front porch or lower level patio. Large 3-car attached garage for a total of 5-car parking options. LP will be prorated at closing between the buyer & the seller.

For open house information, contact Jessica Hochstedler Yoder, Lepic-Kroeger, REALTORS at 319-351-8811

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202103548)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VS5UW_0bnMRM3M00

730 Blue Jay Ct., Tiffin, 52327

4 Beds 3 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Impressive 2006 Ranch in Tiffin. This one owner, 4BR, 3BA home is a beauty and move-in ready! Updates include kitchen cabinets with under cabinet lighting, counters, appliances, & sink/faucet. Complete reno of primary bath with new vanity, lighting, mirrors, shower, toilet & flooring. You’ll love the views off the maintenance free deck, and a remote awning perfect for hot, sunny days. Schedule your tour today as this one won’t last long! Complete list of improvements is attached in Assoc. Docs

For open house information, contact Kris Westfall, Iowa Realty at 319-665-6000

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202104076)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWdXm_0bnMRM3M00

603 Hillside Drive, Tiffin, 52340

4 Beds 3 Baths | $346,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,548 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY - FINISHES WILL VARY. Upgraded walkout ranch zero lot featuring a four seasons room, covered deck, vaulted ceilings, granite/quartz counters in kitchen, breakfast bar, tile master shower. Lower level has 2 finished bedrooms, bathroom and large rec. room. Great floor plan! Right Side.

For open house information, contact Karla Davis, GATEWAY ACCESS REALTY at 319-665-4300

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202102559)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Kalona Journal

Kalona Journal

Kalona, IA
15
Followers
226
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kalona Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Kalona, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Uihc#Shopping#Bedrooms Inc#Addit L Living Space#Assoc#Iowa Realty#Gateway Access Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy