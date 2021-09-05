House hunt Mccall: See what’s on the market now

(Mccall, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mccall than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

650 Koski Drive, Mccall, 83638 3 Beds 2 Baths | $645,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautifully maintained single level home on a large corner lot in the Woodlands. Only minutes from down town McCall this three bedroom, two bath home offers a large great room with vaulted ceiling and propane fireplace. It has an oversize attached double car garage with lots of parking out front. Enjoy two covered outdoor patios with large fenced yard, nicely landscaped front yard with sprinkler. Right across the street from all the Woodland's amenities, outdoor pool, volley ball, tennis, pickleball and BBQ area.

13760 Trammell Road, Mccall, 83638 3 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 2004

You'll love life at the end of the road. Well maintained home on 2 acres with panoramic mountain & meadow views. Located between McCall and Donnelly, this hidden gem is tucked next to hundreds of acres of pasture. Enjoy the beauty of long valley, close to Tamarack & Brundage Mountain, Lake Cascade, Payette Lake and millions of acres of national forest. Property features a pole building with high door/previously used as a horse barn, in-ground greenhouse, round pen, storage shed & more! Pine trees & Aspens.

942 Strawberry Lane, Mccall, 83638 4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,789 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Turnkey in McCall! Just in time to enjoy the last of summer and get ready for skiing! This year-round ''cabin'' is the perfect place to gather for fun and relaxation. Close to Ponderosa Park, Payette Lake & downtown. Watch the deer from your front porch. Main level primary bedroom. Fantastic layout for entertaining. Wood-burning fireplace. Hardwood floors. Large windows. Private guest en suite over

128 Potter Lane, Mccall, 83638 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,819 Square Feet | Built in 1950

1400+- feet of Lake Fork Creek Meandering through 20 Acres!! Rare Find truly one of a kind Private, secluded property yet just minutes to McCall. Pristine Lake Fork Creek runs through this hidden gem, incredible opportunity for your Private Water Front Estate with fishing and great wildlife in your front yard. Use current 2 bedroom 1 bath home while you build then would make a great guest cabin. Multiple rustic outbuildings plus there is an extra cabin that would make great art studio, office or bunk house

