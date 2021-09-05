CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parachute, CO

On the hunt for a home in Parachute? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Parachute Voice
Parachute Voice
 4 days ago

(Parachute, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Parachute. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNMdp_0bnMRKHu00

40 Oak Court, Battlement Mesa, 81635

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in 2000

OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN AND LOW MAINTENANCE EXTERIOR! From the moment that you arrive you will fall in love with the great curb appeal. Step inside and you will be wowed by the open concept living area featuring soaring ceilings, a natural gas fireplace with stone accents and a custom deco niche. Entertain your friends and family with ease from the well planned kitchen with a center island and walk in pantry open to the living and dining areas. Enjoy summer BBQ's or relaxing with your favorite book on the covered back patio or retreat to the private master suite with a walk in closet. You will find guest rooms, guest bath as well as a laundry as well in this split bedroom floorplan. You will love the two car attached garage w xtra high ceilings. Easy care exterior! New roof in 2017

For open house information, contact Brandy Swanson, Keller Williams Colorado West Realty at 970-285-9700

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-171201)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wnZK_0bnMRKHu00

425 Wild Rose Lane, Parachute, 81635

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Move in ready, new interior paint, cleaned up and looking for some love. This townhouse features an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining room and living room. Master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. Basement has indoor/outdoor carpeting, and is framed with firetaped drywall.

For open house information, contact Brian Kline, Bullock & Hinkey RE at 970-384-2030

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-171441)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpsQ1_0bnMRKHu00

32 County Road 355, Parachute, 81635

3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Farm | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Own a great little farm on premier Morrisiana Mesa. The home features beautiful views, to the west the Bookcliff Mountains and the Rockies right behind you. Well cared for home is a Ranch style home with nice sized bedrooms, open kitchen and slider out to the back yard. Sit on the Front porch and enjoy easy living and gorgeous views. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Diana L Lawrence, RE/MAX Elite Properties at 970-285-1128

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-171450)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483kHg_0bnMRKHu00

11 Columbine Lane, Parachute, 81635

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,935 Square Feet | Built in 1987

I mean WOW! There is no other home in Battlement Mesa that is as stunningly beautiful as this. The bright finishes will accentuate your modern farmhouse decor and take the breath away from any guests you choose to invite into your personal sanctuary. Luxuriate in the spa-like master bathroom. The incredibly funtional kitchen features brand new appliances and a counter level bar for those Sunday breakfasts.

For open house information, contact COX GROUP, Keller Williams Colorado West Realty at 970-945-8988

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-171445)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Parachute Voice

Parachute Voice

Parachute, CO
25
Followers
239
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parachute Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Parachute, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Open Kitchen#Colorado West Realty#Bullock Hinkey Re#Cox Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy