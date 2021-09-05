On the hunt for a home in Parachute? These houses are on the market

(Parachute, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Parachute. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

40 Oak Court, Battlement Mesa, 81635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in 2000

OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN AND LOW MAINTENANCE EXTERIOR! From the moment that you arrive you will fall in love with the great curb appeal. Step inside and you will be wowed by the open concept living area featuring soaring ceilings, a natural gas fireplace with stone accents and a custom deco niche. Entertain your friends and family with ease from the well planned kitchen with a center island and walk in pantry open to the living and dining areas. Enjoy summer BBQ's or relaxing with your favorite book on the covered back patio or retreat to the private master suite with a walk in closet. You will find guest rooms, guest bath as well as a laundry as well in this split bedroom floorplan. You will love the two car attached garage w xtra high ceilings. Easy care exterior! New roof in 2017

425 Wild Rose Lane, Parachute, 81635 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Move in ready, new interior paint, cleaned up and looking for some love. This townhouse features an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining room and living room. Master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. Basement has indoor/outdoor carpeting, and is framed with firetaped drywall.

32 County Road 355, Parachute, 81635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Farm | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Own a great little farm on premier Morrisiana Mesa. The home features beautiful views, to the west the Bookcliff Mountains and the Rockies right behind you. Well cared for home is a Ranch style home with nice sized bedrooms, open kitchen and slider out to the back yard. Sit on the Front porch and enjoy easy living and gorgeous views. Schedule your showing today.

11 Columbine Lane, Parachute, 81635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,935 Square Feet | Built in 1987

I mean WOW! There is no other home in Battlement Mesa that is as stunningly beautiful as this. The bright finishes will accentuate your modern farmhouse decor and take the breath away from any guests you choose to invite into your personal sanctuary. Luxuriate in the spa-like master bathroom. The incredibly funtional kitchen features brand new appliances and a counter level bar for those Sunday breakfasts.

