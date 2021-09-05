CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Holbrook? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 4 days ago

(Holbrook, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Holbrook will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rntEj_0bnMRJPB00

8515 S 20Th Street, Sun Valley, 86029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $18,000 | Manufactured Home | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1978

896 sq ft single wide outside of town in Sun Valley just south of I40. Great investment opportunity for first time home buyer or an investor looking for good property with some sweat equity. Priced for quick sale.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 520-510-8000

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-236747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ORr4_0bnMRJPB00

1226 W Arizona Street, Holbrook, 86025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This renovated home has so much to offer! From top ... new shingle roof & solar panels that keep the electric bill low or with a credit, to the bottom ... new carpet. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Bonus space that could be an extra bedroom/den or office. Mature landscape with spacious storage/workshop/garage. This home shows Pride of Ownership & is ready to make your own! Make an appointment to see this home today!

For open house information, contact Yvonne Larson, SEI Real Estate Professionals - Holbrook at 928-241-1229

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-237472)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ke9dt_0bnMRJPB00

8615 S 24Th Street, Sun Valley, 86029

3 Beds 1 Bath | $22,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Fix up house on 1.57 acres - near the I-40 and close to Sun Valley Exit - utilities close by.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 520-510-8000

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-235071)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFZOQ_0bnMRJPB00

4636 N 6Th, Joseph City, 86032

3 Beds 3 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Home on almost 18 acres. Comes with a huge shop in the basement. If interested, owner willing to negotiate a t-shirt shop with the house.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Smith, SEI Real Estate Professionals - Holbrook at 928-241-1229

Copyright © 2021 White Mountain Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WMARAZ-236395)

