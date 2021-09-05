Take a look at these homes for sale in Ladysmith

(Ladysmith, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ladysmith will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

814 Menasha Avenue, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The feel of country living right in town! This Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a Gorgeous 1.65 acre lot offering 250 feet of shoreline on the Ladysmith flowage. A peaceful, spacious location with a well maintained home. Sizable kitchen/dining room, with nice cabinets and a breakfast bar. Main floor laundry for convenience. Semi-private deck sits off the Livingroom to see all the incredible outdoor views. Clean basement that has tons of potential. Call for you showing today.

216 E 6Th Street, Ladysmith, 54848 1 Bed 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 634 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Start your rental business small with this all ready rented 1 bedroom house, Large lot, Private second story deck, with potential of a second bedroom in a day light walkout basement. off street parking. Sound building needing small updates. Must have 24 hour notice for tenant Cash flows well with $525. a month

501 Lake Avenue, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 4 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This stately three bedroom home on the Ladysmith Flowage is a great choice for someone looking far a spacious home on the water. The kitchenette in the walkout basement makes entertaining guests on the patio a breeze, all of the bedrooms, including the master-suite, have walk-in closets, and the two car garage has additional space that would be perfect for a workshop. Call today for more information.

413 E 10Th Street, Ladysmith, 54848 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 688 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home has so much character. It has a front enclosed porch and side enclosed porch. Beautiful hardwood floors. This home is just the right size for just starting your home ownership.

