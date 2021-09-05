CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladysmith, WI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Ladysmith

Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 4 days ago

(Ladysmith, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ladysmith will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sODG5_0bnMRHdj00

814 Menasha Avenue, Ladysmith, 54848

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The feel of country living right in town! This Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a Gorgeous 1.65 acre lot offering 250 feet of shoreline on the Ladysmith flowage. A peaceful, spacious location with a well maintained home. Sizable kitchen/dining room, with nice cabinets and a breakfast bar. Main floor laundry for convenience. Semi-private deck sits off the Livingroom to see all the incredible outdoor views. Clean basement that has tons of potential. Call for you showing today.

For open house information, contact Candice Cossio, Riverbend Realty Group, LLC at 715-456-1500

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1555010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xwd64_0bnMRHdj00

216 E 6Th Street, Ladysmith, 54848

1 Bed 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 634 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Start your rental business small with this all ready rented 1 bedroom house, Large lot, Private second story deck, with potential of a second bedroom in a day light walkout basement. off street parking. Sound building needing small updates. Must have 24 hour notice for tenant Cash flows well with $525. a month

For open house information, contact Brian Reynolds, Weisenberger Realty LLC at 715-532-6631

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1557031)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwLmV_0bnMRHdj00

501 Lake Avenue, Ladysmith, 54848

3 Beds 4 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This stately three bedroom home on the Ladysmith Flowage is a great choice for someone looking far a spacious home on the water. The kitchenette in the walkout basement makes entertaining guests on the patio a breeze, all of the bedrooms, including the master-suite, have walk-in closets, and the two car garage has additional space that would be perfect for a workshop. Call today for more information.

For open house information, contact Adam Kaiser, Kaiser Realty Inc at 715-532-3383

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1557485)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAFbT_0bnMRHdj00

413 E 10Th Street, Ladysmith, 54848

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 688 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home has so much character. It has a front enclosed porch and side enclosed porch. Beautiful hardwood floors. This home is just the right size for just starting your home ownership.

For open house information, contact Cheryl Kaiser, Kaiser Realty Inc at 715-532-3383

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1555390)

See more property details

