Antlers, OK

Check out these homes for sale in Antlers now

Antlers Digest
 4 days ago

(Antlers, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Antlers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

308 Ne I Street, Antlers, 74523

4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,482 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Unique property in a wonderful, established neighborhood is a must see! Classic home offers two living and dining areas, custom kitchen with island, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, large utility room, and interior storm shelter. On just over an acre, enjoy the beauty, shade and sound dampening of towering mature trees all around. Elevated deck in back yard great for entertaining. A large storage building on a slab could easily be used as a small hobby workshop. Two-car garage, sprinkler system and more!

For open house information, contact Anitra Babcock, Babcock Real Estate at 580-317-3790

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc.

18142 Little Flat Top, Moyers, 74557

1 Bed 1 Bath | $114,000 | Single Family Residence | 660 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful and Secluded! This 8.3 acre property is located in the Kiamichi Wilderness. Hunt from your own property, or with access to 10,000 acres of Hunting, Fishing, Hiking and ATV Trails in the Kiamichi Wilderness! The Kiamichi Wilderness is approximately 10,000 acres of land around Big Mountain in Pushmataha County, alongside the Kiamichi River near Antlers Oklahoma. It won't take long to get to, either, being centrally located, it's less than 3 hours from McKinney, TX and Tulsa, OK, and about 3.5 hours from OKC, and a little over 2 hours from Mena, AR, so getting away to your new get away is easy! Cabin is ready for finish out but all major components are there! electrical, plumbing, insulation

For open house information, contact Allison Cummins, NextHome Premier Choice at 469-294-0006

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc.

196648 N 4161 Road, Antlers, 74523

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1972

BACK ON THE MARKET!! Hard to find recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home on 5 Acres (MOL). This is a nice piece of land in a country setting with a solid built brick home. The water is supplied by a well and the electricity is supplied by Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The home has been recently updated with new flooring, roof paint and fixtures. This property had been listed and on the market, but we took it off the market so the sellers could make some updates and they added some land to it to make it about 5 acres. In this very active market, this place will move pretty quick. Call to set up your private showing ASAP.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Chandler, Caldwell Real Estate at 580-317-5501

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS.

707 Se 3Rd Street, Antlers, 74523

2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great opportunity to own a sizable home with two workshop/storage buildings, covered parking, and a huge yard with a fenced portion for pets! Two bedrooms were combined into one so there is now one large bedroom, a small one and an add-on currently with a den that could be used for additional bedroom space, a private bath with a single shower, utility room, and an unfinished bathroom/utility room. Home also has a full bath for guests, living, dining and kitchen. Minor updating will make this a real gem!

For open house information, contact Taylor Cushman, Babcock Real Estate at 580-317-3790

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc.

With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

