Check out these homes for sale in Melrose now

(Melrose, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Melrose. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10998 Us 71, Sauk Centre, 56378 2 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1974

The private and peaceful lake home you've been waiting for with almost 2 acres of mature trees and gradual slope to Sauk Lake! You will love the breathtaking views from every level with the wall full of windows! Enjoy the sunrise on the oversize wrap around deck. The master suite is the entire upper level with a full bathroom and lots of storage plus lake views and a private deck! The main level features an open concept kitchen/living/dining, main floor laundry with added 1/2 bath and a gas fireplace! The walk out basement features another gas fireplace, lots of space for a second bedroom or family room and a third bathroom! Plus extra storage for all your lake needs!

10699 Alcott Drive, Sauk Centre, 56378 5 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,282 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Wonderful year round living on beautiful Sauk Lake! You must see to appreciate this well maintained log and cedar home with 100+ft of lake shore on nearly an acre lot. The main level features 4 bedrooms plus 3 full bathrooms. Main floor laundry. Large master suite overlooking the lake features full bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closet and private deck. The kitchen, living and dining room are your "wow" space featuring a gas fireplace with stone surround, vaulted ceilings and beautiful log and knotty pine accents. Spacious 4 season porch with a second gas fireplace and deck overlooking the lake. Downstairs you will find a large family room, additional 5th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Oversized two stall garage with fully finished bonus room. Gradual slope down to the lake with professional landscaping and lakeside fire pit. Schedule your showing today!

201 10Th Street, Albany, 56307 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,064 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Come check out this charming home in Albany just a mile from the freeway. Original charm throughout with many updates within the last 10 years including plumbing, wiring, some windows, and cosmetic updates throughout. Main floor living with custom cabinets, granite counters, newer flooring, MF bedroom, bath and laundry. Home has commercial potential with seperate entrance and large open area that the current seller used for their business. The yard features good tree coverage, pond, raised garden areas and newer detached garage on corner lot.

40302 425Th Avenue, Sauk Centre, 56378 5 Beds 3 Baths | $647,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,424 Square Feet | Built in 1979

One Of Kind Property Located Just A Few Miles West Of Sauk Centre In Central MN. Executive Home That Sits On 10 Acres With Some Open Land. This Home Features 5 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms With Approximately 5,500 Sq Ft Finished. Home Has Had Countless Recent Remodeling Including Professional Painting & New Flooring Just Installed. Home Appears To Be Like New Construction, You Must See Custom Maple & Hickory & Oak Cabinetry Throughout The Home It Is Gorgeous. The Indoor Pool Is Amazing And A Must See Offering An Abundance Of Space For Entertaining With A Private Shower Room, Built In Bar & Billiards Space. Property Has Several Outbuildings Including An Extra Detached Garage, Large Pole Building, Plus A Fully Cemented 36' x 220' Barn That Has Many Options Including Seasonal Storage

