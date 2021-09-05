CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MN

Check out these homes for sale in Melrose now

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 4 days ago

(Melrose, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Melrose. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnhU4_0bnMREzY00

10998 Us 71, Sauk Centre, 56378

2 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 1974

The private and peaceful lake home you've been waiting for with almost 2 acres of mature trees and gradual slope to Sauk Lake! You will love the breathtaking views from every level with the wall full of windows! Enjoy the sunrise on the oversize wrap around deck. The master suite is the entire upper level with a full bathroom and lots of storage plus lake views and a private deck! The main level features an open concept kitchen/living/dining, main floor laundry with added 1/2 bath and a gas fireplace! The walk out basement features another gas fireplace, lots of space for a second bedroom or family room and a third bathroom! Plus extra storage for all your lake needs!

For open house information, contact Sheena Sunderman, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5669057)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3117Sp_0bnMREzY00

10699 Alcott Drive, Sauk Centre, 56378

5 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,282 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Wonderful year round living on beautiful Sauk Lake! You must see to appreciate this well maintained log and cedar home with 100+ft of lake shore on nearly an acre lot. The main level features 4 bedrooms plus 3 full bathrooms. Main floor laundry. Large master suite overlooking the lake features full bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closet and private deck. The kitchen, living and dining room are your "wow" space featuring a gas fireplace with stone surround, vaulted ceilings and beautiful log and knotty pine accents. Spacious 4 season porch with a second gas fireplace and deck overlooking the lake. Downstairs you will find a large family room, additional 5th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Oversized two stall garage with fully finished bonus room. Gradual slope down to the lake with professional landscaping and lakeside fire pit. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Gus Miller, Premier Real Estate Services at 320-259-4554

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6070547)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIp7w_0bnMREzY00

201 10Th Street, Albany, 56307

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,064 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Come check out this charming home in Albany just a mile from the freeway. Original charm throughout with many updates within the last 10 years including plumbing, wiring, some windows, and cosmetic updates throughout. Main floor living with custom cabinets, granite counters, newer flooring, MF bedroom, bath and laundry. Home has commercial potential with seperate entrance and large open area that the current seller used for their business. The yard features good tree coverage, pond, raised garden areas and newer detached garage on corner lot.

For open house information, contact Kendra Harlander, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6027406)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Pne_0bnMREzY00

40302 425Th Avenue, Sauk Centre, 56378

5 Beds 3 Baths | $647,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,424 Square Feet | Built in 1979

One Of Kind Property Located Just A Few Miles West Of Sauk Centre In Central MN. Executive Home That Sits On 10 Acres With Some Open Land. This Home Features 5 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms With Approximately 5,500 Sq Ft Finished. Home Has Had Countless Recent Remodeling Including Professional Painting & New Flooring Just Installed. Home Appears To Be Like New Construction, You Must See Custom Maple & Hickory & Oak Cabinetry Throughout The Home It Is Gorgeous. The Indoor Pool Is Amazing And A Must See Offering An Abundance Of Space For Entertaining With A Private Shower Room, Built In Bar & Billiards Space. Property Has Several Outbuildings Including An Extra Detached Garage, Large Pole Building, Plus A Fully Cemented 36' x 220' Barn That Has Many Options Including Seasonal Storage

For open house information, contact Brandon Kelly, Central MN Realty LLC at 320-363-4363

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5764475)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
18
Followers
249
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Albany, MN
City
Melrose, MN
City
Lake Shore, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Windows#Central Mn Realty Llc#Mf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy