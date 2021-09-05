Hardinsburg-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hardinsburg, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hardinsburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2267 S Highway 259, Harned, 40144 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Selling will be a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home having kitchen, family room, dining area, extra room could be additional bedroom, utility room off the garage, sun room and attached 1 car garage. The home has an updated HVAC system in 2018, new septic system in 2019, and some replacement windows. The home is situated on a 0.556 acre lot with county water and blacktop frontage on south Hwy 259.

For open house information, contact Jamie Barr, BARR REALTY & AUCTION COMPANY INC- HARDINSBURG at 270-756-2136

24 Melanie Lane, Irvington, 40146 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Mobile Home | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This brand new custom home has an estimated completion date of August 2021 and will feature 1475 sqft of living space and offer 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a large master suite and huge yard.

For open house information, contact Jalen Hardcastle, CEDAR HILL PROPERTIES at 270-422-1331

330 Center Way, Hawesville, 42348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The owner is in a rest home and will not be coming out. Selling the Property as is only taking some clothes and personal items. All other items sell with the house.

For open house information, contact CHARLES KING, TONY CLARK, REALTORS at 270-926-0055

1855 Tick Ridge Road, Hawesville, 42348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2003

NEW LISTING!! This home sits on approximately 12.68 acres with approximately 7 acres of that being fully wooded! With an amazing 36x50 shop and a location that is fantastic! Your only minutes from schools and industries this home will not disappoint!

For open house information, contact BELINDA HURST, HANCOCK REAL ESTATE and AUCTION INC at 270-927-8997