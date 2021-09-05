Cave Junction-curious? These homes are on the market

(Cave Junction, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cave Junction will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1585 Rockydale Road, Cave Junction, 97523 2 Beds 1 Bath | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Close convenient country living, with plenty of space and privacy just outside Cave Junction Oregon. Clean, and well-loved home and property provides 1 bathroom and 1 bedroom on the main floor with 2 additional living spaces and a full bathroom upstairs (upstairs not included in sqft or bed and bath listed). The kitchen is light and bright with plenty of elbow room for all your cooks to be in the kitchen! There is plenty of outside storage and outbuildings on this 1.62-acre property and you will find a peaceful and sunny backyard hidden behind a tall cedar fence that is ready for you and your dreams!

977 Caves Hwy Highway, Cave Junction, 97523 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Mobile Home | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Welcome home! Situated in the Secret Mobile Home park, this well maintained home has a thoughtful layout with new flooring throughout, a new siding, new roof and new windows. Visit this turn key property that's only minutes from downtown and make this home your own.

269 Udee Road, O'Brien, 97534 2 Beds 1 Bath | $290,000 | Manufactured Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Wildlife and the Illinois River surround this cozy, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath home that sits on 1.67 acres. Possibilities are endless. Fruit/nut trees plus a garden area add to the beauty & serenity of this secluded oasis. Kitchen includes skylight, breakfast bar,& pantry. From the kitchen, you can access the covered porch which offers a shaded area for eating & entertaining. Living room includes a vaulted ceiling& plenty of natural light. Home freshly painted inside/out and very clean. Main bedroom has a sliding glass door that opens directly to the deck. Brand new HVAC system has been installed. Circular driveway adds endless amounts of parking. RV hook-ups & dump are on the property which could allow for possible income opportunities. Enjoy evening breezes sitting on the deck or enjoy a swim in the lovely above ground pool. Property also has a poultry coop, shed & detached garage. Fully fenced & private. Don't let this gem get away!

0 Dick George Road, Cave Junction, 97523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $765,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1991

2 legal RR 5 Parcels! 1 parcel sits a beautiful 1600 sqft, 3 bedroom 2 bath, home that has been completely renovated in the past 10 years with new plumbing, electrical, roof, flooring, custom soft close cabinets, corian countertops, 6 burner propane stove, on demand water heater for the jacuzzi tub and the list goes on! Also has a large 2 story barn with an addt 400 amps of electrical service, 2 3,000-ton AC units, and a 400 amp generator ready panel. The barn has 2 temp-controlled rooms with individual panels, timers, individual uv air filtration systems, a mother and cloning room, steel reinforced doors & more! There is a detached 2 car garage with 200 amps of power, 220 plugs and RV electrical hookups. There is 800 amps plus of electrical service to this parcel. The property is very private and flat with a mix of wooded areas and meadows. The second RR5 tax lot is undeveloped and has a forest deferment for tax purp. Ck with planning.

