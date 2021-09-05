Take a look at these homes on the Woodville market now

(Woodville, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Woodville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

318 Fort Adams Main St,, Woodville, 39669 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This 3/2 mobile home has a huge screened in front porch and an added-on master bedroom with full bath . The kitchen has 2 islands and a nice sized pantry. The living room has a built-in entertainment center that can be removed to use the original window if desired. 3 outbuilding for deer skinning, storage with a cedar closet and a workshop. Property is sloped with the backyard being partially wooded.

734 First South St, Woodville, 39669 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1830

STEP BACK IN TIME WITH "THE METZGER HOUSE" A FEDERAL STYLE HOME BUILT IN 1830. THIS SPACIOUS HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS. HOME HAS OPEN FLOOR-PLAN WITH KITCHEN/LIVING AND FORMAL DINING. THIS PROPERTY HAS MANY POSSIBILITIES WITH GUEST HOUSE OR OFFICE WITH ONE BATHROOM. PROPERTY HAS BEAUTIFUL BRICK COURTYARD WITH FIREPLACE TO ENJOY OUTDOORS. THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION, REGARDLESS OF SOURCE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SQUARE FOOTAGE & LOT SIZE IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE PERSONALLY VERIFIED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION BY AND/OR APPROPRIATE PROFESSIONAL.

5786 Lake Mary Road, Woodville, 39669 1 Bed 1 Bath | $40,000 | Cabin | 575 Square Feet | Built in 2006

1 BED 1 BA, LOFT HAS 2 TWIN SIZE BEDS ALSO CAMP ON HOMOCHITTO END OF LAKE MARY ROAD SURROUNDED BY PECAN TREES. FULLY FURNISHED. QUIET LOTS OFF OF MAIN ROAD SO IT'S NOT AS NOISY OR DUSTY. GET AWAY FROM IT ALL AND WATCH THE DEER AND OTHER WILDLIFE WALK THROUGH YOUR YARD. CAMP IS RAISED 15 FT FROM GROUND TO BOTTOM OF CAMP. THIS PROPERTY IS IN A FLOOD ZONE. THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION, REGARDLESS OF SOURCE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SQUARE FOOTAGE & LOT SIZE IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE PERSONALLY VERIFIED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION BY AND/OR APPROPRIATE PROFESSIONAL.

6457 Lake Mary Rd, Woodville, 39669 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Cabin | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Looking for that great waterfront camp for the family? This elevated, two bedroom, two bath camp, situated on 0.5+/- acres on Lake Mary, is the perfect place! The oxbow lake is fed by the Mississippi River which brings an abundance of fish for the outdoorsmen. Other recreational opportunities like jet skiing, tubing, and boating are also available. This camp offers a private boat ramp and plenty of parking/storage for your vehicles and boats underneath the camp. The camp is located in Woodville in Wilkinson County, MS, which is less than 90 minutes from Baton Rouge, LA. Make sure to see this place; call today to schedule a viewing!

