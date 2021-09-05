CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodville, MS

Take a look at these homes on the Woodville market now

Posted by 
Woodville News Flash
Woodville News Flash
 4 days ago

(Woodville, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Woodville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoTmU_0bnMR2U500

318 Fort Adams Main St,, Woodville, 39669

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This 3/2 mobile home has a huge screened in front porch and an added-on master bedroom with full bath . The kitchen has 2 islands and a nice sized pantry. The living room has a built-in entertainment center that can be removed to use the original window if desired. 3 outbuilding for deer skinning, storage with a cedar closet and a workshop. Property is sloped with the backyard being partially wooded.

For open house information, contact Lisa Dillon, eXp Realty at 855-647-7397

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134540)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24c2Jy_0bnMR2U500

734 First South St, Woodville, 39669

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1830

STEP BACK IN TIME WITH "THE METZGER HOUSE" A FEDERAL STYLE HOME BUILT IN 1830. THIS SPACIOUS HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS. HOME HAS OPEN FLOOR-PLAN WITH KITCHEN/LIVING AND FORMAL DINING. THIS PROPERTY HAS MANY POSSIBILITIES WITH GUEST HOUSE OR OFFICE WITH ONE BATHROOM. PROPERTY HAS BEAUTIFUL BRICK COURTYARD WITH FIREPLACE TO ENJOY OUTDOORS. THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION, REGARDLESS OF SOURCE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SQUARE FOOTAGE & LOT SIZE IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE PERSONALLY VERIFIED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION BY AND/OR APPROPRIATE PROFESSIONAL.

For open house information, contact Edna J Murray, Murray Land & Homes, LLC at 601-888-0990

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134378)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ka2jA_0bnMR2U500

5786 Lake Mary Road, Woodville, 39669

1 Bed 1 Bath | $40,000 | Cabin | 575 Square Feet | Built in 2006

1 BED 1 BA, LOFT HAS 2 TWIN SIZE BEDS ALSO CAMP ON HOMOCHITTO END OF LAKE MARY ROAD SURROUNDED BY PECAN TREES. FULLY FURNISHED. QUIET LOTS OFF OF MAIN ROAD SO IT'S NOT AS NOISY OR DUSTY. GET AWAY FROM IT ALL AND WATCH THE DEER AND OTHER WILDLIFE WALK THROUGH YOUR YARD. CAMP IS RAISED 15 FT FROM GROUND TO BOTTOM OF CAMP. THIS PROPERTY IS IN A FLOOD ZONE. THE ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION, REGARDLESS OF SOURCE, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO SQUARE FOOTAGE & LOT SIZE IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE PERSONALLY VERIFIED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION BY AND/OR APPROPRIATE PROFESSIONAL.

For open house information, contact Lynn James, Murray Land & Homes, LLC at 601-888-0990

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134582)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HOzo_0bnMR2U500

6457 Lake Mary Rd, Woodville, 39669

2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Cabin | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Looking for that great waterfront camp for the family? This elevated, two bedroom, two bath camp, situated on 0.5+/- acres on Lake Mary, is the perfect place! The oxbow lake is fed by the Mississippi River which brings an abundance of fish for the outdoorsmen. Other recreational opportunities like jet skiing, tubing, and boating are also available. This camp offers a private boat ramp and plenty of parking/storage for your vehicles and boats underneath the camp. The camp is located in Woodville in Wilkinson County, MS, which is less than 90 minutes from Baton Rouge, LA. Make sure to see this place; call today to schedule a viewing!

For open house information, contact Konner Burke, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134743)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Woodville News Flash

Woodville News Flash

Woodville, MS
43
Followers
227
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Woodville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Woodville, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Jet Skiing#Fish#Deer#Exp Realty#Murray Land Homes#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy