Take a look at these homes for sale in Kamas

(Kamas, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kamas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11137 N Lariat Court, Hideout, 84036 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,260 Square Feet | Built in 2020

As soon as you enter this beautiful home you can't help but be struck by the mountain and lake views. The home was designed to take advantage of indoor/outdoor living and breathtaking scenery. (Please note: there is an additional 2130 sf of unfinished basement not included in the total square footage-currently used as storage). On the main level a comfortable, open concept great room with linear fireplace, hand scraped birch hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings leads to a large deck perfect for entertaining or lounging in your hot tub open to the stars. The chef's kitchen (designed by chefs) has a large island, commercial style 48'' Dacor range with convection and steam oven and built in wine refrigerator. Also on the main level is a laundry/mud room, separate office, full guest bath and a warm and inviting master suite with gas fireplace and panoramic view windows . The zen-style master bathroom has a deep soaking tub and a steam shower both with great views, heated floors, white oak cabinets, quartzite countertop, built in dressers and a large walk in closet. Downstairs you will find a comfortable family room with a fireplace as well as a wet bar and separate finished storage room with insulated glass doors perfect for a wine room as well as an additional storage room with second laundry hook-up. Finishing off the lower level are 3 more bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and another deck for lounging in the shade. Please see the list of distinctive features attached to this listing. This home is ideally located close to hiking and biking trails, 12 minutes to the slopes at Deer Valley via the new Jordanelle Parkway, and 15 minutes to Park City skiing, dining, and shopping. Plus you are only 40 minutes to Salt Lake City. Owner is licensee.

13281 Alexis Drive, Kamas, 84036 4 Beds 4 Baths | $955,000 | Townhouse | 2,381 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Fantastic townhome at the Retreat at Jordanelle. Refreshed with new paint throughout. Minutes from all that Park City has to offer.

1748 E Longview Drive, Hideout, 84036 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,425,000 | Townhouse | 3,478 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Wonderful inviting home. Fully furnished entertainer's floorplan. You enter this open floor plan on natural wood floors and large windows to enjoy the expansive Canyon views. The main level includes a living room, dining area, a walk-in pantry, laundry room, half bathroom, master bedroom, master bathroom on the main floor, high-end stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, expanded granite counter in the kitchen, upgraded built-ins and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. The walk-out lower level offers three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fantastic theatre family room, and fireplace plus tons of storage. Additional upgrades include natural gas to barbeque on the deck, tankless water heater and finished theatre room. HOA fees cover all snow removal and landscaping to leave time to enjoy the proximity to Park City and all the recreational opportunities it offers !

4055 S Riverview Drive, Woodland, 84036 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,225,000 | 3,731 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This scenic 5+ acre ranch, on the upper Provo River, is part of a gated community, in Woodland, Utah. A beautiful log home, crafted from large 9'' Montana logs, rests on the upper bench of the property and commands incredible views overlooking the river, the Kamas Valley and gorgeous mountain vistas from east to west. The well designed floorplan has the master bedroom with en suite bath, two additional bedrooms, a second full bath, kitchen, dining, and great room on the main level, with a large exterior redwood deck. The upper level enjoys a spacious loft with a three-quarter bath and 2nd deck overlooking the river. The lower level, consists of one bedroom, a 3/4 bath, an office, 2nd family room, kitchenette, laundry, and its own entrance. A scenic walk from the home takes you across two streams and a small pond to the north end of the property which extends into the upper Provo River. Bring your family and your friends. This property also has two RV hook-ups ready for your visitors. Additional amenities include: two 12' x 16' sheds, a chicken coop, 32' x 81' corral, two yard hydrants with culinary water, cold storage, wood burning fireplace w/ fan, additional pellet stove, swing set and teeter totter, outdoor hot tub, and more. A family property for many years, over 50 mature spruce trees were planted for privacy and setting. Come and enjoy the river, geese, deer, brilliant starry nights, and the peace and serenity of the surrounding Woodland area. Just minutes from incredible snowmobiling, great mountain biking, and world-class skiing.

