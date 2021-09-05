Check out these Quincy homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Quincy, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Quincy. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

8155 Big Creek Road, Bucks Lake, 95971

2 Beds 1 Bath | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This inviting Bucks Lake Cabin offers opened beam wood T & G ceilings, wood walls, a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with insert, wood parque flooring, two downstairs bedrooms and a spacious upstairs sleeping loft giving plenty of room for guests. There is also a large wood deck for outdoor entertaining, a second story balcony and shed for storage. Bucks Lake has seasonal access and is only accessible by tracked snow machines in the winter months. Home is located on USFS Lot 23 which is used by USFS permit and not owned in fee.

For open house information, contact TODD AYLWARD, SIERRA SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY-L at 530-394-8226

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20210709)

4335 Oakland Camp Road, Quincy, 95971

3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nestled between two forested hills sits a cottage in the woods. Private setting near many amenities and town. Plenty of space for parking and hiking (nearby trails). This cozy home has plenty of character. Formal dining room with built in cabinets, large farm style kitchen. Master and bathroom on the bottom level. Upper bedrooms (original wood floors), wainscoting throughout home and large bathroom with built in cabinets. Separate laundry room off the bathroom, sprinkler system, and outbuilding with power. 2 Car Barn Garage with plenty of room for storage, additional outbuilding with power. Your Home Sweet Home!

For open house information, contact AMBER DONNELLY, CENTURY 21 TAHOE NORTH REALTORS at 530-546-8224

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20211010)

420 Jackson Street, Quincy, 95971

2 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1862

LISTING #: 11591H-HISTORIC KELLOGG HOUSE built during the Civil War in 1862! This home has just been substantially restored including cedar siding, fire-safe shake roofing, large covered porch spaces, new wiring, plumbing, heated full bath tile floors, with two efficient kerosene heaters. Native sugar pine flooring, decorative tin kitchen ceiling, wooden picket fence all around with timed sprinkler system. Attached single carport and newer rear deck! One block from the courthouse and easy access to all downtown activities.

For open house information, contact RANDY BARLOW, COLDWELL BANKER PIONEER at 530-283-0370

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20210921)

37910 Old Highway Road, Keddie, 95971

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 1915

LISTING #: 516H-BUILT IN 1915, this country/mountain home is LOCATED RIGHT ACROSS THE ROAD FROM SPANISH CREEK! It has been substantially remodeled through the years. It is on 3.4 acres that is ZONED & SUITABLE FOR HORSES and just 6 miles from downtown Quincy. This home has dual-pane windows throughout, tile at entry, kitchen floor and back-splash. Bay window dining area along with an antique wood cook stove. This property has a detached, one-car garage and corners into national forest lands along the south corner!

For open house information, contact RANDY BARLOW, COLDWELL BANKER PIONEER at 530-283-0370

Copyright © 2021 Plumas Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMLSCA-20211015)

