Check out these homes on the Lake Isabella market now

(Lake Isabella, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake Isabella. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5455 Isabel, Weldon, 93283 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This property sits on an extra large lot, .53 acres. 1989, 1,462 sq. ft, HUGE living room with wet bar, vaulted ceilings, newer appliances, newer carpet and flooring, Master bedroom with full newly tiled bathtub in bathroom, and walk-in closet, rebuilt back deck, back splash in kitchen, 2 car garage extra deep, fully fenced, laundry room. Close to ski resort, the famous Audubon Bird Preserve for the humming bird festival, fishing on Lake Isabella, fishing derby, river rafting on the MIGHTY KERN RIVER, floating marina for great food, close to our famous Kernville Brewery, "TRAIL of 100 GIANTS" for the redwood trees. Great place to retire or as a weekend get away!! Only 2 stop lights in the entire area!!!!

126 1/2 Hamilton Rd, Bodfish, 93205 2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Built in 1981 this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, 1,248 sq ft Home is being sold with the neighboring property, 120 Hamilton! Two properties for $295,000! This one is listed at $165,000 and 120 Hamilton is listed at $130,000. What a great opportunity to have family together in one place! Lot size for this property is 36,590 sq ft. New Flooring! New Oven! Upgraded Bathroom! Dual Pane Windows! 220 Electric in Garage. The well is on this property and is shared with 120 Hamilton. These properties have a mountain feel and together are truly a unique opportunity! Lots of wood paneling inside and out gives this Home a cabin look! Come see for yourself!

5 Salaine Drive, Bodfish, 93205 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Cutest cabin in Kern County!!!! This cabin is turn key! All furniture and refrigerator is included!!! Nestled on a quiet street, this home features 3 fully furnished bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms. Upon entering, you will be amazed by the beautiful wood beamed ceilings, brand new paint, flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, and carpet throughout. With one bedroom downstairs and two upstairs, this home is perfect for all of your needs. Don’t forget about the large lot that is large enough for RV parking. This ready to live in home will not last long!!

26 Dodger St, Bodfish, 93205 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 1966

WOW, completely remolded house from top to bottom with a studio apartment 1 car garage addition! The primary house is 1966, 1,098 sq. ft .66 acres 2 bed 1 bath, new roof, new evaporated cooler, new floors, new windows, new appliances, new tile bathroom, pellet stove and wood burning stove. 2 car attached, the back property has a detached garage with studio apartment, studded oak trees, fenced, storage shed, close to stores, restaurants, fishing on Lake Isabella, fishing derby, close to ski resort, the famous Audubon Bird Preserve for the humming bird festival, river rafting on the MIGHTY KERN RIVER, floating marina for great food, close to local Brewery's, "TRAIL of 100 GIANTS" for the redwood trees. Great place to retire or as a weekend get away!! Only 2 stop lights in the entire area!!!!

