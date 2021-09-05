CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Isabella, CA

Check out these homes on the Lake Isabella market now

Posted by 
Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 4 days ago

(Lake Isabella, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake Isabella. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSKvY_0bnMQujL00

5455 Isabel, Weldon, 93283

2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This property sits on an extra large lot, .53 acres. 1989, 1,462 sq. ft, HUGE living room with wet bar, vaulted ceilings, newer appliances, newer carpet and flooring, Master bedroom with full newly tiled bathtub in bathroom, and walk-in closet, rebuilt back deck, back splash in kitchen, 2 car garage extra deep, fully fenced, laundry room. Close to ski resort, the famous Audubon Bird Preserve for the humming bird festival, fishing on Lake Isabella, fishing derby, river rafting on the MIGHTY KERN RIVER, floating marina for great food, close to our famous Kernville Brewery, "TRAIL of 100 GIANTS" for the redwood trees. Great place to retire or as a weekend get away!! Only 2 stop lights in the entire area!!!!

For open house information, contact Monica OBrien, Monica O'Brien Realty at 760-549-0408

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601000)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUL1j_0bnMQujL00

126 1/2 Hamilton Rd, Bodfish, 93205

2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Built in 1981 this 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, 1,248 sq ft Home is being sold with the neighboring property, 120 Hamilton! Two properties for $295,000! This one is listed at $165,000 and 120 Hamilton is listed at $130,000. What a great opportunity to have family together in one place! Lot size for this property is 36,590 sq ft. New Flooring! New Oven! Upgraded Bathroom! Dual Pane Windows! 220 Electric in Garage. The well is on this property and is shared with 120 Hamilton. These properties have a mountain feel and together are truly a unique opportunity! Lots of wood paneling inside and out gives this Home a cabin look! Come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Michael D'Angelo, Rita D'Angelo Real Estate at 760-549-9579

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601024)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nh04c_0bnMQujL00

5 Salaine Drive, Bodfish, 93205

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Cutest cabin in Kern County!!!! This cabin is turn key! All furniture and refrigerator is included!!! Nestled on a quiet street, this home features 3 fully furnished bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms. Upon entering, you will be amazed by the beautiful wood beamed ceilings, brand new paint, flooring, granite countertops in kitchen, and carpet throughout. With one bedroom downstairs and two upstairs, this home is perfect for all of your needs. Don’t forget about the large lot that is large enough for RV parking. This ready to live in home will not last long!!

For open house information, contact GERALYN RAPPAPORT, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 909-793-2100

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-EV21167213)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XSqI_0bnMQujL00

26 Dodger St, Bodfish, 93205

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 1966

WOW, completely remolded house from top to bottom with a studio apartment 1 car garage addition! The primary house is 1966, 1,098 sq. ft .66 acres 2 bed 1 bath, new roof, new evaporated cooler, new floors, new windows, new appliances, new tile bathroom, pellet stove and wood burning stove. 2 car attached, the back property has a detached garage with studio apartment, studded oak trees, fenced, storage shed, close to stores, restaurants, fishing on Lake Isabella, fishing derby, close to ski resort, the famous Audubon Bird Preserve for the humming bird festival, river rafting on the MIGHTY KERN RIVER, floating marina for great food, close to local Brewery's, "TRAIL of 100 GIANTS" for the redwood trees. Great place to retire or as a weekend get away!! Only 2 stop lights in the entire area!!!!

For open house information, contact Monica OBrien, Monica O'Brien Realty at 760-549-0408

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601159)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
51
Followers
270
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Marina, CA
Local
California Real Estate
City
Lake Isabella, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fishing Derby#Audubon Bird Preserve#Giants#Ft Home#Flooring#Garage#Rita D Angelo Real Estate#Brewery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy