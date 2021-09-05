House hunt Williams: See what’s on the market now

(Williams, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Williams will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

724 N John Deere Lane, Williams, 86046 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,192 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Magnificent Estate! A Wedding Venue? A working Ranch? An Incredible home that is perfect for a single family or entertaining 200+. This gorgeous 10 acre property includes a Beautiful 4200sq ft home, an 8 car/RV garage, a 975sq ft workshop w/loft & lift, horse stables & covered shelters needed for a working ranch. 96' of porches will give YOU the space to enjoy the AZ sunsets! This immaculate Home has Master bedroom downstairs, separated by living space, dining, nook, office & a chef's dream kitchen. 2 of the bedrooms are upstairs w/ bath, Loft & Rec.Bonus Room are upstairs also. A finished basement is the icing on the Cake!!! Come say hello to the Alpacas and enjoy your Tour.

1481 E Tangerine Street, Williams, 86046 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Cute 3 bed 2 bath manufactured home with a split floor plan in Lake Kaibab Park Unit 2. This full acre lot is fully fenced with gorgeous views to the south and mountains to the north. It is a short distance to State land and 15 minutes to downtown Williams. The garage has a dog grooming area with a water heater, and there is also a kennel that could also be a chicken coup. Plus 2 storage sheds. A full price offer will include furniture, TV, and a Bad Boy 54'' mower and its trailer.

2855 W Honeysuckle Road, Williams, 86046 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,700 | Manufactured Home | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Your wait to own a new manufactured home on 10 acres is over! This To-be-built 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom,1710 sq ft farmhouse design has it all. You will fall in love with the wood beamed ceiling and open concept living the moment you step inside. But that is not all! This home will sit on 10 acres with beautiful trees, offering you privacy and tranquility, as you sit on the back deck enjoying the night sky. Home is set to be delivered on July 1, 2021 with an approximate completion date of August 1, 2021 Inside photos are of model home, actual home will be very similar. Due to rise in construction costs list price will be increasing on June 1, 2021 unless offer is accepted prior to June 1, 2021

8061 N 8 Mile Boulevard, Williams, 86046 1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,000 | Manufactured Home | 400 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Over an acre with a 40 x 10 single wide manufactured building/office, water cistern, water pump and shed. The buyer must affix the home/building to the property if they so desire. Seller is working on getting the title. Power to the property. Only 8 miles north of Williams, beautiful sunsets, close to the Grand Canyon. Definately rental oppotunities or VRBO. CASH ONLY

