Take a look at these homes on the market in Manchester

(Manchester, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manchester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

510 Indianola Drive, Manchester, 31816 3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 1940

REHAB & RE-SALE OR RENT THIS INVESTOR SPECIAL! Talk about Convenience, Literally Walking Distance To Manchester High School, Manchester Middle School, Manchester Public Health Center, & Manchester Parks & Rec Ball Fields & SPLASH PAD! Just a couple minute drive to all the shops, eateries, & Churches in Manchester! This 3/2 Ranch Needs Work But Features: Enormous Living Room; 2 Updated Full Bathrooms, One With a Tiled Shower; Real Hardwoods, LVP, & Tile Floors; Separate Dining Room off Kitchen; Huge Laundry Area; Massive Back yard (goes all the way back to the next street over); Storage Shed; and Priced To Sell! Utilities Will Be Turned On For Due Diligence.

1052 Short Cut Road, Molena, 30258 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Country/ Rustic 3 bed 2 ba custom built home that sits back from road on 14.25 acres. Front is pasture and perfect for horses! Back is wooded and has some great hunting! Great back deck and rocking chair front porch. Tile kitchen with pantry and tons of cabinet space, double wall ovens and separate cooktop. All appliances stay. Master on the main and heart of Pine floors in living area. Upstairs 2 beds and full bath.

1431 Smyrna Church Road, Molena, 30258 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 2008

PIKE COUNTY FAMILY HOME ON 2 ACRES WITH IN GROUND POOL! PRIVATE SETTING, 3BR/2BA, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP IN OPEN KITCHEN, FIRE PLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, SEP DINING ROOM, SCREENED BACK PORCH, DOUBLE VANITY, WALK IN CLOSET, GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER IN MASTER, 2 CAR GARAGE, COVERED FRONT PORCH!

202 Mountain View Circle, Woodbury, 30293 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Nice brick , ranch style, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, total electric home, with fenced in back yard, new automatic garage door, new front door, new windows, metal roof, & more. Home has central hvac, an attic fan & a fireplace. All kitchen appliances are included. Just a few minor updates, & this can be your very own HOME SWEET HOME !

