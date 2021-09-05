CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Gareth Bale urges Wales to build on momentum following last-gasp win

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzoNa_0bnMQiNr00
Gareth Bale (left) celebrates scoring in Wales’ 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus in Kazan (Alexei Nasyrov/AP) (AP)

Gareth Bale urged Wales to keep pushing for World Cup qualification after his hat-trick sealed a dramatic victory over Belarus.

Bale’s late free-kick winner in Andorra seven years ago spared Welsh blushes against the part-timers and sparked Wales’ incredible run all the way to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

After going nearly two years without an international goal, Bale was Wales’ hero again – converting twice from the penalty spot before squeezing home a winner in the third minute of stoppage time for a 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory in Kazan.

“It was like Andorra in the first Euro qualifiers,” Bale told Sky Sports after extending his record Wales goals tally to 36 in 98 games.

“To get that kind of last-minute goal, to get the three points and keep the momentum going.

“Hopefully we can keep that going into the next game. It’s massive because every game counts.

“We know these types of games are probably the hardest games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2Elq_0bnMQiNr00
Wales captain Gareth Bale celebrates his side’s World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus (Alexei Nasyrov/AP) (AP)

“For one you’re expected to win and the other teams make it difficult.

“Everything was against us. It was not a good first half whatsoever, but I felt in the second half we really changed it and got on the front foot.”

Bale had not scored for Wales since netting in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Croatia in October 2019.

The Real Madrid forward had missed from the penalty spot against Turkey at the Euros this summer.

But he converted twice from the spot, after five and 69 minutes, as Belarus threatened to inflict maximum embarrassment on Wales through first-half goals from Vitali Lisakovich and Pavel Sedko.

Asked whether he had thought about his Euros penalty miss as he stepped up from 12 yards, Bale said: “Yes and no. Of course you have it in the back of your mind.

“Missed penalties are a thing in football. It happens but it’s about how you bounce back.

“It was great to score two because they were important goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSjgf_0bnMQiNr00
Wales forward Rubin Colwill is brought down during the World Cup qualifier against Belarus (Alexey Nasyrov/AP) (AP)

“We know we have lost to Belgium, a very good Belgium team, but it is important we keep winning every other game.

“Everything hasn’t really gone for us in terms of travelling to Russia, for five-and-a-half or six hours, and we’ve got another game to get back for.

“It’s not exactly ideal from UEFA or FIFA putting us here. We’ve had to deal with it, we’ve had to use that as more motivation.

“Thankfully, we got the three points and we can get out of here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAAqe_0bnMQiNr00
Wales substitute Mark Harris (left) heads goalwards against Belarus (Alexey Nasyrov/AP) (AP)

The game was switched to Russia as Wales were unable to enter Belarus by air due to sanctions against the Minsk government.

Interim manager Rob Page, whose side host Estonia on Wednesday, was delighted by the character of his much-changed team.

Wales were without 13 players from their last competitive matchday squad against Denmark at Euro 2020 in June through a variety of issues.

“What pleases me is the resilience we showed,” Page said. “Sometimes you just have to find a way to win.

What pleases me is the resilience we showed. Sometimes you just have to find a way to win

“What we have now is a team that will keep going right until the end and fight for that win.

“Thankfully we have done that and hopefully that will fill us with confidence.”

Wales were in real trouble after conceding twice within 90 seconds and Page said: “We went off the game plan after a good start but we addressed it at half-time.

“We lost our shape and Gareth got frustrated and was drifting inside.

“But the big players stepped up. Gareth was the captain and he deserves the plaudits he will get.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Page
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Welsh#Sky Sports#Minsk#Matchday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FIFAWorld Soccer Talk

Bale would back Wales walk-off over racist abuse

London (AFP) – Wales captain Gareth Bale would back his players if they ever left the pitch in protest at racist abuse as the Real Madrid forward demanded serial offenders be kicked out of international football. The behaviour of fans is in the spotlight after Hungary supporters subjected England duo...
UEFAYardbarker

Gareth Bale urges UEFA to BAN teams with racist fans from international competitions

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has urged the powers at be to BAN teams from international competitions if their fans are found guilty of racism. In wake of England’s 4-0 victory away to Hungary on Thursday evening, reports detailed how monkey noises were aimed in the direction of Three Lions due Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.
UEFASkySports

Belarus 2-3 Wales: Gareth Bale hat-trick rescues Rob Page's men from damaging World Cup Qualifier result

Gareth Bale scored a last-minute winner - completing his hat-trick - to rescue Wales from a damaging result against Belarus as they won 3-2 in World Cup Qualifying Group E. Bale's hopes of playing in a World Cup for Wales looked in serious doubt as the game, locked at 2-2, went into stoppage time but he stepped up with the last kick to earn the match ball and keep his nation firmly in the hunt in their group.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Gareth Bale rubs salt in the wounds of England’s Euro 2020 loss

He’s not letting England forget about Euro 2020…. Gareth Bale has rubbed salt into the wounds of England fans who are still upset following their Euro 2020 final loss back in July. The Welsh international was speaking ahead of his country’s match against Belarus, which was moved to Kazan in...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Bale’s hat-trick snatches Wales victory in Belarus

Gareth Bale ended his two-year Wales scoring drought as his hat-trick secured a thrilling 3-2 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus in Kazan.Bale had not added to his record 33 goals since scoring against Croatia in October 2019 – a run of 16 games.But the Real Madrid forward struck twice from the penalty spot before his dramatic stoppage-time winner broke Belarus hearts, Vitali Lisakovich and Pavel Sedko having scored in the space of two first-half minutes to turn the clash on its head.Bale converted from the spot after five and 69 minutes and was then in the perfect position to...
Premier LeagueESPN

Gareth Bale hat trick rescues Wales from Belarus embarrassment

Gareth Bale scored a hat trick, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner, as Wales beat Belarus 3-2 in a back-and-forth World Cup qualifying game. Defeat would have left Wales facing an uphill task to qualify from Group E but after the win, which came courtesy of a stoppage-time winner, they are third, a point behind Czech Republic with a game in hand.
UEFAPosted by
The Guardian

Manchester City and Gareth Bale speak out against biennial World Cup

Manchester City and Gareth Bale are the latest voices to oppose a biennial World Cup amid widespread anger at Fifa’s lack of consultation over plans to radically alter the football calendar. The proposals – which have been developed by Arsène Wenger, Fifa’s chief of global football development – would lead...
FIFAPosted by
newschain

Wales fully focused on trying to win group – Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale insists Wales are focused on upsetting Belgium and winning their World Cup qualifying group. Belgium, the world’s number one ranked team, lead the way in Group E with 13 points from five games and have so far scored 20 goals in qualification. Wales are seven points adrift of...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gareth Bale urges football bosses to block Arsene Wenger's plans to hold a World Cup every two years as it ruins the tournament's 'prestige' and 'history'...even though Wales have failed to qualify since 1958

Gareth Bale has urged football bosses to block the plan to stage the World Cup every two years. The Wales captain hopes to help his country reach the Finals for the first time since 1958, as they aim to register a third straight win in their qualifying group by beating Estonia in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy