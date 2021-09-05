CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Fire truck responding to fire in Beaver County involved in crash

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A fire truck responding to an apartment fire in Harmony Township was involved in a crash in Ambridge Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Duss Avenue and 11st Street in Ambridge around 1 p.m.

Witnesses reported that the Big Sewickley Creek Volunteer Fire Department fire truck, which was responding to a house fire on Stephens Street in Harmony Township, was heading down the road with lights and sirens on, when it crashed into a vehicle that was attempting to turn at the intersection.

The female driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

