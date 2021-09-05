CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Post

Post Dispatch
(Post, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Post. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1002 11Th Street, Post, 79356

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1957

$7K Price Drop on this Charming home in Westgate neighborhood of Post! Large great room opens to sunroom and beautiful yard with irises, mature trees and a two car garage/shop with 220 outlets and its own electrical panel. Each bedroom is very spacious with plentiful closet space. The second bedroom could easily be split into 2 bedrooms. New roof installed by J Ferg in 2016. Home needs some updating but has been well cared for. New water heater. Easy care aluminum siding on trim and soffits.

For open house information, contact June Wagner, Century 21 John Walton, REALTORS at 806-793-8111

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202105510)

778 County Road 230, Post, 79356

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Mobile Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2018

35 acres in Post! This beautiful property is a rare find with 35 acres in a private setting just off the Caprock. If you are looking for land with a great deal of character and unspeakable views, this is the place for you! This home is the perfect setup for livestock, horses, etc. On the property is a 2018 Clayton home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a large carpot and open concept living. The master suite is isolated and features a large master bath that is hard to beat. The oversized walk in shower, separate soaker tub, double vanities and private commode room leave little to be desired. The kitchen offers a large island, expansive cabinets, breakfast seating and more. A spot has already been cleared to build the shop or barn of your dreams! The property is fully fenced and ready for a new owner. Call today for a private tour.

For open house information, contact Lauren Weems, NextHome CORE Realty at 806-368-7494

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-186097)

