Take a look at these homes for sale in Post

(Post, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Post. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1002 11Th Street, Post, 79356 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1957

$7K Price Drop on this Charming home in Westgate neighborhood of Post! Large great room opens to sunroom and beautiful yard with irises, mature trees and a two car garage/shop with 220 outlets and its own electrical panel. Each bedroom is very spacious with plentiful closet space. The second bedroom could easily be split into 2 bedrooms. New roof installed by J Ferg in 2016. Home needs some updating but has been well cared for. New water heater. Easy care aluminum siding on trim and soffits.

778 County Road 230, Post, 79356 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Mobile Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2018

35 acres in Post! This beautiful property is a rare find with 35 acres in a private setting just off the Caprock. If you are looking for land with a great deal of character and unspeakable views, this is the place for you! This home is the perfect setup for livestock, horses, etc. On the property is a 2018 Clayton home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a large carpot and open concept living. The master suite is isolated and features a large master bath that is hard to beat. The oversized walk in shower, separate soaker tub, double vanities and private commode room leave little to be desired. The kitchen offers a large island, expansive cabinets, breakfast seating and more. A spot has already been cleared to build the shop or barn of your dreams! The property is fully fenced and ready for a new owner. Call today for a private tour.

