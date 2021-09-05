On the hunt for a home in Brady? These houses are on the market

(Brady, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brady will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

704 San Angelo Hwy, Brady, 76825 2 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,121 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Unique Home and Business all inclusive. 2BR/2BA Zen like garden retreat. Kitchen and living combination, laundry area, den with wood burning fireplace, home office, nice large windows, private yard completely fenced, and outdoor entertaining area in nice garden setting. The all inclusive artisan cabinet business with beautiful showroom/office, 4 large production rooms, large roll up doors, all equipment and tools. Well established company ready for a new proprietor. This property is a must see!

614 N Walnut, Brady, 76825 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,000 | Single Family Residence | 947 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Affordable 947 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1 bath frame home with Central heat and air. House features open living and kitchen area with a gas fireplace. Also, a large utility room, fenced back yard, metal roof, and ceiling fans throughout. Well shaded by several large trees. Included in an all metal 480 sq ft shop building with electricity and an exterior carport.

806 Laurel Drive, Brady, 76825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming home in a quiet neighborhood in southwest Brady! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors, kitchen and dining space, and a large mudroom and laundry. You will love the quaintness of the neighborhood, situated close to the parks and ballfields. The front porch is a great relaxing spot, and the backyard is spacious with a detached double garage. The home has 1200 sq. ft, all central air and central heat. Check it out today!

1005 S College Street, Brady, 76825 4 Beds 4 Baths | $245,000 | Farm | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Beautiful historical family home, with over 4600 sq ft of hardwood floors, spacious living spaces, large bathrooms, and beautiful craftsmanship. This home sits on more than half an acre in the Heart of Texas, with one master bedroom downstairs, and 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. The home offers a primary living space with beautiful natural light & fireplace, formal dining room, and an oversized library or den off the kitchen. There is a theater room or man cave or hobby space converted from a former garage; 2 covered carport spaces are still on property. Electrical and plumbing updates have been made, and brand new HVAC unit was just installed. Love the home as is, or enjoy a beautiful home to restore.

