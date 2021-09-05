Take a look at these homes on the market in Bellevue

(Bellevue, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bellevue. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

185 Pheasantwood Trail, Battle Creek, 49017 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,877 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Welcome to this beautiful Cedar Log home situated on a 1.3-acre lot in the Carriage Hills neighborhood, surrounded by mature trees for extra privacy. This 3-bedroom, 2 full bath home offers an open floor plan, with plenty of natural light from the skylights and large windows. The main floor features cathedral ceilings, living room with fireplace, 3-seasons recreation room, a large dining room that overlooks with kitchen with plenty of storage space, a spacious center island and main floor laundry. All three bedrooms and a full bath are located upstairs. Enjoy views of this beautifully landscaped setting all year long from the large windows or from the private back deck and hot tub. Backyard is fenced in. Basement walks out to driveway and provides plenty of extra storage space.

110 Lathrop Avenue, Battle Creek, 49014 3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1920

TThis 1920s FIXER UPPER is just waiting for the right person to BRING IT BACK TO LIFE. Large rooms with ample light from well placed windows are just waiting to be refurbished with fresh paint and flooring. Although this home is in of some TLC it does already have a good start with a brand new set of stairs, some new flooring and fresh paint in the upper bedrooms and bathroom. There is also a mud room that appears to have had plumbing at one point, Could be the perfect place to add a 1/2 bath and laundry. The possibilities are endless to make this property your own.

4600 Fruin Road, Bellevue, 49021 4 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome home to 4600 Fruin Rd.! This fully renovated, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has so many incredible features that you don't want to miss out on, including an above ground pool with a fenced in deck, patio area with a fire pit, covered porch and spacious veranda, as well as a pole barn and modern hunting blind on 75 acres of property. Inside, the hardwood floors and gray paint make this home feel fresh and modern while the custom cabinets give it a one-of-a-kind feel. Rare for the area, 4600 Fruin Rd. also has natural gas and high speed internet and is located in the Hastings School District. Enjoy the walkout basement, which leads out to the patio. It is set up for horses or other farm animals as well. This property is a dream, so schedule your showing today!

8940 Gurd Road, Dowling, 49050 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Great Open Floor plan, Vaulted ceiling in LR. Replacement windows, kitchen and bath have been upgraded. Steel roof, water heater, and water softener all within 4 years. Furnace age is unknown but works fine. The 2.5 Acres is a bonus and has been previously used for go cart track in the back yard. Plant your garden, Graze your Horse, Hobby Farm, Hunt or Nature Trail. Nice 2 Stall garage with new overhead door needs a roof and maybe a couple underlayment boards. Good renter if you wish to keep him.Listing Agent: Lori Kendall 269-838-4625, LKendall@live.com, www.PaylessRealEstateServices.com

