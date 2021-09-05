CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean View, DE

On the hunt for a home in Ocean View? These houses are on the market

Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 4 days ago

(Ocean View, DE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ocean View will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

21408 Sweetwater Square, Selbyville, 19975

4 Beds 4 Baths | $628,900 | Townhouse | 2,527 Square Feet | Built in None

Stunning kitchen with large island and pantry. Cozy dining area off kitchen for meals with the family. Spacious great room with optional sunroom. Luxurious owner's suite with spa bath and walk-in closet. Versatile loft for entertaining friends and family. Convenient bedroom 2 with private bath for guests. Pricing is inclusive of average lot premium.

For open house information, contact Harbor's Edge at Bayside KHV-Delaware

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-332370000-C025)

34256 Gooseberry Ave, Ocean View, 19970

5 Beds 4 Baths | $576,990 | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in None

The Ellerbe is a stunning two-story home featuring 2,814 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a large upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. Enter the home into the flex room perfect as a formal dining space, home office or childrens play area. A large modern island in the kitchen flows neatly into the informal dining area and living room. Conveniently located on the first floor, the owners suite is complete with your own bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs the large loft area and additional four bedrooms provides enough space for everyone to rest and relax before a fun day at the beach!

For open house information, contact Doni Padeletti D.R. Horton - Delaware

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41549-415-41549-415490000-0039)

36023 Nantasket Ave, Ocean View, 19970

3 Beds 3 Baths | $362,990 | Townhouse | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in None

The Barton, a 1,481 square foot open concept two story townhome, offers three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two-car garage. The welcoming foyer features a coat closet and access to the conveniently located powder room and the two-car garage. The homes well-designed eat in kitchen boasts substantial cabinet space, granite countertops, a pantry closet, and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the ample great room with access to the back yard through the patio door. The large first floor bedroom is a retreat in the back of the home with an oversized walk in closet; its inviting bathroom has a double bowl vanity, and a generously sized shower. The tucked away stairs lead you up to two spacious guest bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and a linen closet. The cozy upstairs laundry closet comes complete with a full-size washer and dryer. The included irrigation system allows you to keep your lawn watered with ease.

For open house information, contact Doni Padeletti D.R. Horton - Delaware

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41549-415-41549-415500000-0055)

37004 Beach Club Avenue, Ocean View, 19970

3 Beds 3 Baths | $387,990 | Townhouse | 1,481 Square Feet | Built in None

The Barton, a 1,481 square foot open concept two story townhome, offers three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two-car garage. The welcoming foyer features a coat closet and access to the conveniently located powder room and the two-car garage. The homes well-designed eat in kitchen boasts substantial cabinet space, granite countertops, a pantry closet, and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the ample great room with access to the back yard through the patio door. The large first floor bedroom is a retreat in the back of the home with an oversized walk in closet; its inviting bathroom has a double bowl vanity, and a generously sized shower. The tucked away stairs lead you up to two spacious guest bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and a linen closet. The cozy upstairs laundry closet comes complete with a full-size washer and dryer. The included irrigation system allows you to keep your lawn watered with ease.

For open house information, contact Doni Padeletti D.R. Horton - Delaware

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41549-DT37)

