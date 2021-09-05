Check out these Burkesville homes on the market

(Burkesville, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Burkesville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

280 Weekender Lane, Burkesville, 42717 3 Beds 2 Baths | $440,500 | Single Family Attached | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Peaceful living on the Cumberland River is what you will experience with this 3 bedroom 2 bath log home! Property consists of 2.37 acres by survey with creek frontage, 500 ft of river front property with steady slope leading to the Cumberland River (perfect for fishing in your back yard) & a level front yard with mature shade trees. This log home boasts vaulted ceilings, hand hue log beams thru out the home, a floor to ceiling stone see thru fire place in the living room & kitchen, walnut hardwood flooring, solid wood doors, partially finished basement with living room, bathroom, laundry room, bedroom with French doors leading out to the pool area. Enjoy entertaining on the covered back porch with vista river views or take a venture to the front porch by the wrap around covered porch. A picnic shelter area is designed leading off the side covered porch which will help entertain any group gathering. Water privilege's convey to the Cumberland Reserve launching ramp with an annual HOA fee. Enjoy peaceful & relaxing living at this one of a kind property located in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

285 Noah Hollow Road, Burkesville, 42717 3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fixer upper home located on 5.31 acres located approximately 10 miles from Burkesville KY in a country setting in the Noah Hollow Community of Cumberland County. This fixer upper home is sell as is were is with no warranties, 1 barn, an outbuilding, 3 drilled water wells, county water, septic system, & electric. This property is private has country views, creek/stream, some fencing for cattle, long drive way leading up to home. Nice shade trees and large garden space call to book your appointment today. Property located approximately 20 minutes to Dale Hollow Lake, 10 minutes to The Cumberland River & is waiting for you to make this your next property.

222 Rainbow Rd, Burkesville, 42717 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Fisherman's Paradise Located on The Cumberland River in Kentucky A Fisherman's Paradise awaits you in Cumberland County, Kentucky. A 2 bedroom 2 bath Log Home nestled on 0.94 acres with 150 ft of river frontage on The Cumberland River. The main floor boasts an open floor concept with vaulted ceilings, double hung windows, spatula river views, and a delightful 14x20 ft screened in sun porch over looking the Cumberland River, & wrap around porches. A heated & cooled full basement with a 18x42 ft pull thru garage with (2) 17 ft doors & a 14x42 ft man cave. Cumberland Reserve water privileges convey with this property with an annual HOA fee. A community launching ramp. This property has been well maintained and manicured it is a must see property! This could be your dream vacation home call me today to schedule a showing.

2033-2 Celina Rd, Burkesville, 42717 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Exceptional piece of property minutes from the Cumberland River & Dale Hollow Lake. Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath (3 additional bedrooms/half bath downstairs) brick ranch style home with paved drive sitting on 25 +/- NICE acres with plenty of possibilities. Great location, only a couple minutes from the Cumberland River & City of Burkesville and less than 10 minutes from Dale Hollow Lake. This home offers a total of 3600 square feet & is priced to sell. Upstairs you will find a very large living room, spacious kitchen, 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. The basement is finished, adding a lot of living space, including a large family room, 3 bedrooms, half bath, bonus storage room and very spacious laundry room. Plenty enough room to add a kitchen downstairs. This home could easily house more than one family. Lots of potential here. This land would be a wonderful place to put in boat storages, have a farm, divide into lots, you name it. Land is mostly flat to gently rolling and has a small pond on it that needs to be cleaned out. Currently an excellent hay field.

