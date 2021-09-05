Take a look at these homes for sale in Licking

(Licking, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Licking will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8387 Huldy Drive, Raymondville, 65555 5 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | 3,660 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Are you looking for a one of a kind HOME/FARM in south central, Mo then hide the jelly and we need to talk. Property has 10 Acres M/L, Hip roof Barn, Woven wire fenced pasture for Cattle, Goats, Sheep. Orchard, Stocked pond, Chicken coop, Hog pen, Large trees in wood lot, Shop with concrete floor. Home would be perfect for a Homeschooling family with many places to study/read and do some critical thinking. If your family wants a Community with strong Conservative values, FRESH WATER,LOW TAXES then call me today!!!!!!!!! This just in property is 15 Minutes from Current river!!!

For open house information, contact Duncan Glen Smith, RE/MAX Farm and Home at 417-349-0213

122 Myers Street, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1960

COMING SOON - Active 8/14 - Book Your Future Showings Now!! This adorable home is right in the heart of Licking, and offers 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms!! Walking up, you will notice the covered front porch, perfect for relaxing with a drink! Inside is an entry room that leads to the eat-in kitchen and dining area, and to the left is the spacious, inviting, living room!! Down the hall are the 3 spacious bedrooms, one of them being the master suite, all with newer flooring and doors!! Off the kitchen, is a nice utility/mud room that leads out to the back patio, and a beautiful backyard with lots of room for recreational activities! In the backyard there is a shed, with electricity! This house is adorable, and looking for a new family! Book your showings now, you don't want to miss it!!

For open house information, contact Matt Smith, EXP Realty LLC at 573-451-2020

15796 Highway 32, Licking, 65542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Just what you've been looking for! Beautiful home in the country, live off grid with the direct wired solar panels, recently refreshed with updates, all Kitchen appliances stay, privately situated (only this home and one other at end of private drive) on 2 acres(easy upkeep), private drive from good highway access, about 7 miles to one town and 14 to another. Private concrete patio out front for relaxing in the evenings and watch the wildlife or enjoy a up of coffee in the morning on the private back deck while looking out onto the Ozark Hills! Large Master bedroom suite with master bath suite and soaking tub for that end of the day relaxation, walk in shower, large walk in closet! Split floor plan (master bedroom on one side of home, other two bedrooms on opposite side). Larger interior doors for handicap accessibility. Breezeway/mudroom from 2 car garage with large closet for storing items. Dining room has views of the country from the two large windows! Large living room and adjoining family room with fireplace, perfect for snuggling on those winter days with a cup of hot chocolate! Large kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets, along with a kitchen pantry for additional storage! Private well! Come live in style and privacy, yet convenient to local amenities! Close to Montauk for fishing and many of our beautiful Ozark rivers and activities! Call for appointment today to make this your your country home & retreat!

For open house information, contact Michelle Vivero, 1ST Choice Realty at 417-967-2001

243 North Highway 137, Raymondville, 65555 3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Home for sale in Raymondville, MO. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is in the perfect location, close to it all in Raymondville! Home has a partially fenced in, front yard, and the back yard offers ample space for your children to play. Property also offers a well-built storage shed and a detached garage/shop for all your storage or hobby needs! Home offers 2 living areas and a nice size eat-in kitchen. Home would be a great starter home you have room to grow in, or a great investment opportunity! Let's go take a look!

For open house information, contact Leyna N Pierson, RE/MAX Farm and Home at 417-349-0213