Top homes for sale in Walton

147 Foster Road, Masonville, 13804 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Come home to Catskill living with this meticulously kept, ready to move in, 3 bed 2 bath ranch style modular! If you are looking for views, you got them! Looking to get back to nature, or hunt some of the most sought after whitetail in the Catskills? Ten acres of picturesque wooded area and open fields will leave you wanting to explore! Head into the oversized shed and gas up your ATV for a ride through your property, with room to build a track on the already cleared area behind the barn. That doesn't interest you? Spruce up the expansive barn and turn it into a workshop or a place for your horses! The opportunities are endless. Head inside to a fully furnished, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Grab a cup of coffee with a book and head down to the large master bath with a large garden tub to relax. Don't forget to head into the FULL basement that could be finished off for even more living space! Did I mention the basement has 8' ceilings?

2577 Dry Brook Rd, Walton, 13856 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful piece of property adjacent to state land and close to the NYC reservoir. With a bubbling brook in the back and a large yard this home could be a nature lovers dream. Includes a barn and detached building perfect for a workshop.

518 Budine Road, Sidney, 13839 5 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,670 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Located just 3 hours from NYC and 30 minutes from Oneonta, this home offers endless opportunities for outdoor relaxation and recreation. Situated on 48+ acres of land with a rolling lawn, forest, pond, and barn, this property could be the country home you've been looking for. A large lawn encircles the home and encompasses the well-appointed barn across the street. The forest includes deciduous and evergreen species and stretches up the hill to a slate quarry on the upper edge of the property. An impressive deck runs nearly the length of the house, offering a large outdoor space to entertain friends and family during the warm summer months. Not far from the house a large dock extends over the edge of the pond. Approximately fourteen feet deep, the pond is fully stocked with bass and carp and a fountain set up has been installed. As you step through the front door and through the mudroom, the large modern addition opens up to the left. Southward facing, the great room features plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, sliding glass doors to the deck, and a giant natural stone fireplace built from stones from the quarry on the property. It's easy to imagine a roaring holiday fire, with family and friends gathered around to celebrate and ice skating on the pond. Two large bedrooms and a bathroom are conveniently joined to the great room. Additionally, there are two adjacent heated workrooms through which one gains access to the spacious attached two-car garage. The addition transitions seamlessly into the charming, well-maintained original farmhouse. The Wood-Mode kitchen features a center island and exposed wooden beams and flowing naturally into the dining space and the formal living room or out to the four seasons room which is flooded with sunlight all year round. There is a half bath off the living room for convenience. Upstairs there are three good sized bedrooms, one featuring a very large walk-in closet. A third bathroom, with a shower, completes the space. The home has been well-cared for. The heating systems and septic (pumped regularly) are in good working order. The high-end vinyl siding is in excellent condition and most of the roof has been replaced in the last five years with architectural shingles. High-speed internet is available. Full house security system. This contemporary home is overflowing with charm and history and will be a wonderful canvas on which to make happy memories with loved ones.Owner is selling an additional lot of land with 20+ acres across the street at 0 Budine Rd.

71 Stockton Avenue, Walton, 13856 4 Beds 2 Baths | $131,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Don't miss your opportunity to own this Cape Cod Style home with a fenced in back yard. The dining room has a built in china cabinet and there are hardwood floors throughout the home with the exception of the bathrooms and kitchen. Roof was replaced less than 8 years ago and they installed a new hot water heater in 2019. Keep your car free of snow in this attached one car garage. Home is within walking distance to the school and the hospital. Its a short walk into the village to do some shopping. This home is Not in the flood zone and about 2.5 hours from NYC. Click opn the media button and take the virtual tour!

