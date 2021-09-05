Take a look at these homes on the market in West Jefferson

(West Jefferson, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Jefferson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

119 Autumn Ridge, Fleetwood, 28626 3 Beds 4 Baths | $469,333 | Single Family Residence | 3,564 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Conveniently located near Blue Ridge Parkway and other amenities, shopping, restaurants, and recreational areas and centrally located between Boone, West Jefferson and Wilkes. Serene, natural wooded lot with beautifully mature landscaped yard. Spacious combined dining/living rooms gives plenty of room for entertaining guests. Transom windows provide ample natural light to fill the upper living areas, and the basement is also well lit with windows. Main level features great room with stone fireplace, as well as master suite with walk in closet and jacuzzi tub. Separate entrance on basement level offers spacious versatility for new owner. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms, loft and full bath. Covered and open decks create endless possibilities for outdoor entertaining. Seller will be leaving the security system for the new buyer. Home is vacant and easy to show and Seller has done additional maintenance on home since moving out. New heat pump for upstairs unit, she has also had lots of reinforcement done to the deck, new smoke alarms. Seller has removed the flooring in the basement and will allow a $7k credit for new flooring. Seller is willing to accept cryptocurrency as payment.

1444 River Road, Todd, 28684 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,698,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,580 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Affectionately known as River Music Farm, this majestic 14 acre river front parcel has so much to offer! The owner has developed this property from the original land purchase to the construction of a strategically laid out setting for the Carriage House, which allows for use of a level building spot that is great for family entertaining or for a building site in the future with New River valley views. Drop the kids & their tubes off at the Castleford Bridge & let them float back to the property, or take off from the property & float the New River into the community of Todd & Fleetwood. The New River is recognized as the 2nd oldest river in the world & is estimated to be between 10 and 360 million years old. It’s headwaters begin near Blowing Rock & is one of the few rivers in North America that flows north. River Music Farm would make an incredible estate property, family compound, wedding venue, glamping destination, etc... Let your imagination soar!

703 Powder Horn Estates Drive, Deep Gap, 28618 4 Beds 4 Baths | $580,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,240 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Powder Horn Mountain Estates. This 4bed,3.5 bath home is absolutely stunning. Furnishings negotiable call agent for price.. Three acres, shared well (only 3 houses), central heat and air(Unico System) 4 propane fireplaces, whole house filtration system. Main floor master, Laundry, office, living, and kitchen. Upper level, 2 bedrooms, full bath, game table nook, TV area/Den, Lower level, one car garage, bedroom, Full Bath, game room/shop. Quintessential covered rocking chair front porch sitting area. Back yard, with long range views! Hardwood, stamped concrete and ceramic tile floors. Short term rentals permitted. Powder Horn POA dues $1701per year. Walk out your front door and hike for miles, water falls and creeks right below your house! (Moonshine Creek Trail) clubhouse, trash pick up,full time maintenance, gated-staffed entry, community pool, trout waters on Elk Creek, Campground, tennis court, Chapel, Playground, fitness center, game room (at clubhouse), 3 Ponds, 10 miles to Boone, Appalachian State, shopping, dining, and MORE!!!! Satellite internet.

143 Severts Lane, Jefferson, 28640 3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Pack your bags and enjoy this cozy mountain retreat nestled alongside the BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY. Home is located .1 mile off of the Blue Ridge Parkway and .1 mile from the Mountains to Sea Trail! Whether you're looking for your forever home or a 2nd vacation home this adorable ranch style offers 3 beds 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, full unfinished basement, storage building for lawn care equipment/canoeing storage for adventures on the New River! Nice front porch area to sit listening to the rain on the metal roof or ALL nature has to offer! All furnishings are negotiable, so all you need is your suitcase and let the adventure begin!

