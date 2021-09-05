Check out these homes for sale in Pittsfield now

(Pittsfield, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pittsfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

527 W. Meadow St., Pittsfield, 62363 3 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Investor's dream. Large lot, edge of town and close to lake.

511 N Stanford, Griggsville, 62340 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This 3 bedroom home is ready for the final touches. The kitchen comes with the stove and dishwasher, just need to add the refrigerator. The half bath is almost completed. A nice walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The back yard is huge! There is room for a pool, a storage shed, whatever your family desires. The metal roof and vinyl siding are maintenance free. The small outbuilding is negotiable.

211 S Mason St, Pittsfield, 62363 3 Beds 2 Baths | $148,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful brick home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. This property sits on 0.41 acres. When entering the house, you will find a large living room with a gas fireplace. This cozy fireplace will provide extra warmth in the wintertime. The formal dining room is built for family meals as well as entertaining. Off the dining room are sliding glass doors that open to a concrete patio and a huge backyard. Beautiful flowering shrubs throughout the entire yard. An asphalt circle driveway that leads to a two-car attached garage. Act quickly - homes in this desirable location are snapped up fast!.

206 N. State St., Griggsville, 62340 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in None

Well kept 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Griggsville has many updates. Positioned on a corner lot, the home has something for everyone, such as porches on the front and back, a garden area, a workshop (or man cave!) for the guys, and lots of beautiful flowers and bushes. The furnace and central air unit are 5 years old. The one-car attached garage has a new insulated garage door w/opener, and shelving for storage. The home also features a new 40 gallon water heater and newer vinyl siding. This well-insulated, all-electric home is easy on the budget. The workshop is 20 x 20 with 2 add-ons for storage, has a full bathroom and its own heat. It is well insulated and is plumbed for kitchenette, if desired. This area could serve many purposes depending on your needs. This house is move-in ready. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, and ceiling fan all convey. New 10x12 shed also conveys.

