Check out these Colby homes on the market

(Colby, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Colby will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

955 Mentlick Street, Colby, 67701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This main level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1400 square foot home is located on a beautiful tree-lined Colby Kansas street. With both a living room and a family room, and three nice sized bedrooms, there is plentiful space to create your perfect layout. A wonderful lawn and plentiful plants line the border of this property, and the steel framed building and new storage shed complete the package. Text or call Melanie Voss for a tour! {Integrity|EXP Realty LLC} 785.443.0611

829 Highway K-25, Colby, 67701 5 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,431 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Green pasture ground, lush trees, and peaceful country living only 8 miles from town! From the minute you pull into the tree-lined driveway, this property feels like home! Greeting you with its private courtyard, this wonderful spacious brick ranch home is over 4,400 square feet and beautiful inside with large rooms and a well thought out floor plan. The 576 square foot basement offers storage space and storm shelter, while the rest of the home is main level living at its finest with: 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including a private master suite with private bath and large walk-in closet, office space, main level laundry, cozy living room with fireplace, formal and informal dining and living areas, an amazing kitchen that overlooks the ample backyard and trees, and 2 car attached garage. Storage space and design make this a very functional layout, and provide flexible use of several areas as you need to fit your life.The driveway circles around to both steel framed, concrete floor buildings that offer terrific space on the south end of the property. The first building is 50' x 110' with three 14' x 24' overhead doors, and a framed-out office area with bathroom ready for easy completion. The second building is 36' x 62' with large sliding doors on each end.Conveniently located just off highway 25 for easy access, this unique 28 acre property is surrounded by luscious pasture ground and established tree rows. Come experience peaceful country living!

290 South Franklin, Colby, 67701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Bungalow style home Located close to downtown Corner lot Detached two car garage HOME IS BEING SOLD "AS IS" (At the list price the Seller is offering the home as is with no expressed or implied warranty) A home that you can fix and flip, use as a rental income property or fix up and make your first very affordable home Floor furnace No A.C. Fire escape window in basement bedroom Fenced yard Screened in patio The main bathroom and the main floor bedrooms have had some updates started Personal property included in it's "as is" condition: None

1220 E. 8Th St., Colby, 67701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This comfortable ranch style home has a style you will love! This style of home is what most buyers in the Colby housing market are searching for. You will love the location and the layout. The primary color choices are more neutral, but there are a few strong colors that bring life to the rooms they are used in. There is lots of natural lighting with many large windows and you will love the new neutral floor covering throughout the home. The living room has ample floor space to handle most furniture pieces and wall space for your big screen television. The kitchen is practical. It is an eat-in kitchen with personality and practicality. The kitchen offers newer floor covering, counter top, backsplash, and appliances. This is a kitchen you will enjoy working in and the family can gather at the dining area and the kids can be doing homework while mom is prepping for dinner. There are three bedrooms on the main floor. One of the bedrooms is a generous size master bedroom with its own private bath. You will like the size of the bedrooms. There is a 4th bedroom in the finished basement as well as a brand new bath in the basement with a jetted tub The large family room has a fireplace and lots of floor space. You can easily create two furniture groupings in this area.... or have a large pool table at one end and the television sitting area at the other end. There is an open room right off the family room in the basement that is perfect for the computer center of the home or office area. A large rear yard is always great for the kids and the dog to run and have fun in. You will enjoy the open space and easy access to rear yard from kitchen patio door. This is a home that offers so much for the price...it is and can become your home retreat! Call Molly today for your appointment to view.

