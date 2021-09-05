Check out these homes on the Crescent City market now

(Crescent City, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crescent City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

800 Ridgeline Rd, Satsuma, 32189 0 Bed 2 Baths | $119,000 | Mobile Home | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1995

200 FT of direct frontage on Dunn's Creek - a very large creek with great fishing - connecting 15,000 acre Crescent Lake with the St. John's River! Two contiguous but separate lots included in this offering, totaling 5 acres. Lot on Ridgeline is .71 acre with a 1995 mobile home 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, screened porch on a level lot. Other lot is 4.27 acres with woods and wetlands - a natural paradise - fronting on Dunn's Creek. Great value in today's market, being sold As-Is

For open house information, contact MICHAEL DOWNES, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

123 Anhinga Rd, Georgetown, 32139 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 2014

RARE FIND! 15+/- acres w/ 297+/- ft on the water, PLUS 2BR 1&1/2BA STILT home built 2014 that is OH SO CUTE! Home features living & kitchen combo with screened porch direct w/ water view! The photos say everything! This property has a WESTERN VIEW with remarkable sunsets and is located where Lake George & the St Johns River meet!! The land is mostly flood zone X and is loaded with oaks, magnolias and other beautiful mature shade trees. Must see this magnificent piece of Waterfront property on Drayton Island! This is the perfect parcel that allows for a little privacy with a spectacular view! Great recreational area with loads of history, fishing, crabbing, sand bar entertainment and close to springs and the Ocklawaha River. Come take a look before it's gone!

For open house information, contact CASSANDRA NETTLES, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100

153 Boca Raton, Satsuma, 32189 1 Bed 1 Bath | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 340 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Environmental Firm has completed Wetlands delineation and it is attached in documents with correspondence between Enviromental Engineers, Putnam County and DEP. Also attached is letter from Putnam County outlining building requirements. Buyers to verify all information . Cash purchase only. Come down and enjoy the fishing and the water and enjoy old Florida fun. Covered picnic area, dock, and great water views. A fisherman's and boaters Retreat. 1.09 acres

For open house information, contact ROSALIND ARNOLD, EXIT MAGNOLIA POINT REALTY at 904-269-4600

596 San Mateo Rd, San Mateo, 32187 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Charming Two bedroom, one bath home featuring an open concept floor plan. Beautiful Kitchen with island, wet bar & plenty of room for entertaining. Just under half an acre of fenced land. This sale includes the lot next door! Home also has a large screened porch. This is a quiet community that will not disappoint!

For open house information, contact MARLEY TEUTON, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100