Carter Kieboom had a 2nd/3rd, one-out, walk-off opportunity against New York Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz last Friday night in Nationals Park, but he K’d swinging, chasing an 0-2 slider out of the zone after taking a 97 MPH first-pitch fastball for a strike and then fouling off another heater to fall behind 0-2. Kieboom got another shot at Díaz on Monday afternoon, and hit a walk-off winner on an 0-1 slider. And he had the previous head-to-head matchup in mind as he stepped to the plate with runners on first and third and one out after Andrew Stevenson tied things up at 3-3 with an RBI single.