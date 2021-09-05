CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flora, IL

Take a look at these homes on the Flora market now

Posted by 
Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 4 days ago

(Flora, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Flora. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVs89_0bnMQCKj00

727 & 721 W. North Avenue, Flora, 62839

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,202 Square Feet | Built in 1920

1,202 Sq. Ft. Home on .36@ +/- corner lot, Spacious Rooms & Updates!!! Timeless touches from the past blend perfectly with comforts of today. Solid wood trim, doors, & Carpet throughout; replacement windows, updated roof, electrical, HVAC, kitchen, bathroom, paint, and flooring!!! Large sweeping rooms & lots of character. This 2 BR, 1BA home features original wood trim, mouldings, panel doors, and turn-of-the century craftsmanship. This Home is in good, solid condition and ready for your personal touches. The home has a welcoming front porch that will invite you into the large living room that is open to the Dining Room. So many windows throughout the home allowing natural light to brighten the home. The perfectly appointed kitchen with plentiful cabinets and counters will give the space needed for chef of the home. The Kitchen is a eat in kitchen complete with a large area for a table & chairs. The full bathroom is completely renovated & enlarged. The bedrooms are both very large and have closets. A mechanical room houses the water heater, furnace, and electric panel. The laundry is in the rear of the home and doubles as a back entry. With the abundant size of the rooms, you can utilize them for what best fits your needs. There is a large garage with concrete floors and over head door and metal roof & siding. Room sizes: Living Room 15.1x15.5 Dining Room 15.5x15.1, Bed 12.7x11.9, Bed 11.6x15.5, Kitchen 13.3x13.6, Bath 10.3x5.6,Laundry 8x10, Mechanical 3.4x7.8, Garage 34x24

For open house information, contact Amy Bailey, AMY LEE REALTY LLC at 618-662-3170

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11013139)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JAxM_0bnMQCKj00

314 E 5Th St, Flora, 62839

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1915

You will feel the love, care, and work that have been put into this home for the last 40 years the moment you arrive. From the front you will be welcomed by amazing curb appeal that leads you from the rose edged walk to the covered front porch, which is the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of coffee and relax. The Living Room boasts Coffered Ceilings, a Gorgeous Fireplace, and it is exceptionally spacious. The Living Room is Partially open to the Formal Dining Room, you will be thrilled by the Canted Bay Window that adds space to this room. There is a tasteful mural that adds to the charm of this home. The lighting fixtures, sconces, & chandeliers are elegant and nothing short of gorgeous throughout the home. The newly renovated kitchen has many features: New cabinets & counters, including double pantry cabinet, dishwasher, reverse osmosis water for sink and refrigerator, garbage disposal, slide-out garbage drawer, multi-functional sprayer head, built-in soap and lotion dispensers, lazy susan, dimmer lighting above cupboards and above counter top, and built-in CD player/clock radio with remote control. The windows in the kitchen even overlooks a the Koi Pond & landscaping to the West of the home. There are 3 bedrooms which are all spacious and have good closet space and tall ceilings. The lovely bathroom is oversized with a corner jetted tub shower combo, linen closet, and ornate marble topped vanity, adorned by wall sconces. There is even a laundry shoot making the task of laundry day easier! In the rear of the home you will appreciate & enjoy the Family Room which is the heart of this home. This room has floor to ceiling windows and patio door encasing 2 sides, giving you full views of the backyard sanctuary. There is a wood stove to add to the allure and warmth in those winter months while enjoying the snow from indoors. From this room you can enjoy the gorgeous abundant foliage and flowers, koi ponds, water features, and wildlife. You will find a touch of paradise awaiting you in your own fenced backyard. The lush backyard is a haven that showcases a 15' diameter pond that is home to over 70 goldfish (which are very impressive & amazingly enjoyable), equipped with a remote-controlled multi-lit 12' fountain. Complimented by an adjacent 16 foot goldfish pond with waterfalls. These are separated by a lit pergola with a large seating area complete with fire pit for wiener roasts and enjoying relaxing get-togethers. This peaceful retreat is simply gorgeous and the owner has taken special care to place sitting areas throughout making sure that it is enjoyable from every angle, at anytime of the day. There is a nice little storage building, a small workshop, and a very nice pergola to hang plants or bird feeders from, all while adding to the beauty of the landscaping. This entire property will give you the feel of country and privacy that is hard to find in town. Home has had several updates including Electrical, "newer" HVAC, Windows, Roof, and so much more, all while keeping the charming features such as original glass door knobs. There is very large attic that could possibly be finished for additional living space as well. Basement is spacious and has a sump pump. Room Sizes: Living Room 26.7x12.1, Family Room 12.2x16.6, Dining Room 12.4x12, Kitchen 12.5x16.7, Bed 12.8x12.3, Bed 12.9x10.7, Bed 10.9x15.9, Bath 9.4x5.7

For open house information, contact Amy Bailey, AMY LEE REALTY LLC at 618-662-3170

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11017993)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LR2L7_0bnMQCKj00

942 County Road 1650N, Cisne, 62823

0 Bed 0 Bath | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 384 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for country living where there is peace and quite and all you hear is the wildlife to build your forever home on then keep reading. The acreage is mainly made up of rolling timber and areas of thick cover, small pond, a runoff that transitions through the property on the SW side. There are 3 areas on the property with one being around 3 acres that could easily be used for food plots. This is a prefect combination for the avid whitetail and rabbit hunter. Deer transition to bed on this property from night feeding for daylight cover. There is also a prefect area on the SE side of the livestock barn to create a large U shaped pond. This farm has two newer buildings which include a 36 x 52 livestock barn that contains 5 horse stalls and an attached 16 x 24 living quarters plus a 40 x 60 pole barn with concrete floor, and 16 ceilings. The pole building also has three 14 x 14 doors!! Utilities on this farm include city water and 300 gallon septic. Electric is at the road. Call today to schedule your appointment to tour this property!! Features: Prime deer and rabbit hunting Rolling terrain with areas of dense canopy for bedding Small Pond Three areas with one being approximately 3 acres that could easily be made into food plots and further enhance this property. Perfect spot to create a large U shaped pond on the SE side of the livestock barn 40 x 60 pole barn with 16 ceiling and 3-14 x 14 overhead doors built in 2019 36 x 52 livestock barn with 5 horse stalls with attached 16 x 24 living quarters built in 2020 City Water Buildings are situated down a long driveway for privacy 300 gallon septic Just SE from Johnsonville, IL by 2.5 miles An hour and a half to Evansville, IN 2 hours to St Louis 4 hours to Chicago Turn Key!

For open house information, contact John Hutchens, Midwest Farm & Land Co. at 618-532-1961

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10998399)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtpN0_0bnMQCKj00

343 S 1St Street Se, Clay City, 62824

3 Beds 1 Bath | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1935

This home has curb appeal & so much potential! A spacious 1360 sq ft home on .53 of an acre lot! The Roof, Windows, Furnace, Central AC, Electrical, and kitchen cabinets have been updated. There are still some projects needing done, and some repairs to be completed but, this one has the big ticket items already done. So with a little work you could make this a wonderful home! Rooms are spacious, the living room is huge with great windows and a fireplace. There is a dining room connecting the living room and kitchen. This kitchen has tons of cabinets & counter space, and is big enough for a large table. There is a sliding door just off of the kitchen making cooking out accessible. The bedrooms are all good sized and the bathroom is in a good location. A big laundry room is just off of the kitchen and has enough room to use for additional storage. This yard is huge& beautiful! There are big shade trees in the front yard and a 2 room workshop in the rear of the property (it has a concrete floor). The seller has priced the property reflecting the work needed, this is your opportunity to make this home perfect for you! Room Sizes: Living Room 23.7x15.9, Kitchen 19x11.4, Dining Room 13.9x8.9, Bed 10.8x10.2, Bed 10x13.4, Bed 13.4x12.1, Bath 8x6.1, Laundry 11.5x9.3

For open house information, contact Amy Bailey, AMY LEE REALTY LLC at 618-662-3170

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11012676)

See more property details

Flora News Flash

Flora News Flash

With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

