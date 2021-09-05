On the hunt for a home in Fairfield? These houses are on the market

(Fairfield, ME) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fairfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

136 Silver Street, Waterville, 04901 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Check out this lovely 1941 four bedroom Colonial with beautiful woodwork and originalcharm. This home features a two bay attached garage, a formal dining room, 1.5 baths, first floor laundry, fireplace has gas insert, lots of closets throughout including two cedar closets. There's a den on the first floor and a small office on the second. There's original wallpaper, built-ins along with French doors with original glass door knobs. A wrap-around driveway and a nice back deck to enjoy.All of these features really brings out the charm of the house! Call today to set up a personal tour of this home. It is a must see!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Wilson, Augusta at 207-623-4182

311 Upper Ridge Road, Fairfield, 04937 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,206 Square Feet | Built in 1953

1953+/- 2 bedroom. 1 Bath, Brick sided ranch, Out Building, on 1.03 acre lot, Sold As Is.NO ACCESS and NO ONE IS TO APPROACH the OCCUPANT for any reason. This property is being marketed while occupied.The property will be added to an auction shortly.

For open house information, contact Donna Vainio, Bangor at 207-942-6711

5 Broadway Street, Waterville, 04901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,765 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Make this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Cape your home. Wonderful kitchen with granite countertop flows out to large deck overlooking backyard. Walk into to the dining area open to living room with fireplace. 1st floor bedroom, updated full bathroom, and den on the first level. Two bedrooms and 1/2 bath on the second floor. Full basement with amazing workshop area. 2 car detached garage new in 2018(28'x28')

For open house information, contact Stacey Frost, Augusta at 207-623-4182

75 N Horseback Road, Burnham, 04922 5 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,386 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Have you been searching and searching for a home with 4 bedrooms? How about 5? Here is a great opportunity to own a well cared for home and have the space you need! The seller's built this home in 1975 and have had many updates to it since. Large eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace, full bath room with jacuzzi tub, 2 bedrooms and with a primary that has a half bath all on the first floor. You'll love the hardwood floors! The lower lever features a large den, full bath, 2 bedrooms and laundry area. Plenty of storage spots too. 2 car garage, new deck, heat pumps,on demand water heater and 2 acres. It's definitely worth checking out! Call today!

For open house information, contact Melissa Bartlett, Bangor at 207-942-6711