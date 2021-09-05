Alpine-curious? These homes are on the market

(Alpine, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alpine than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

37 Ridge Line Drive, Alpine, 79830 2 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Peace and quiet abound in this energy efficient home surrounded by gorgeous landscaping adorned with native trees and blooming cactus as well as a stunning oak beside a 3 tiered tranquil streaming rock waterfall. Watch the wildlife graze from one of a kind screened in viewing porch. Stunning mountain views from every window in this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom secuded home with a bonus sitting room or office and an extra large walk in master closet all on 10.8 acres. Just too many features to list!

16 Sierra Vista, Alpine, 79830 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,413 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful custom built home, 3 bedroom, mother-in-law quarter with patio, amazing views in Sunny Glen area, big rv barn, storage sheds, pens and tack room. High quality windows throughout. Home is in excellent condition. It's a must see.

703 W Uvalde, Alpine, 79830 4 Beds 2 Baths | $177,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,062 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Sits on 2 Lots - 2017 Titan Mobile Home w/ Open Floor Plan offering 2062 sq.ft. - 4 Bedroom - 2 Baths - Sequestered Master Bedroom - Laminate Flooring & Carpeted Bedrooms - Beautiful Kitchen w/Tiled Backslash & Island - Mud Room - Custom Wood Decks & Privacy Back Fence - 2 Car Carport - Shared Water Well & City Utilities - Out of Flood Zone. Quiet Neighborhood with Twin Peak Views. Adorable home with a modern flair! More information coming soon. Call Michelle for a showing.

2500 W Hwy 90, Alpine, 79830 6 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,698 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Two houses for the price of one!!! Yellow house features 2 bedrooms and one bathroom, with a fenced yard and 3 car carport. The green house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a fenced yard and 1 car garage. Great investment property!! Call Stormie at 432-386-2268 for more information, or to schedule a showing.

