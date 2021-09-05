CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

Alpine-curious? These homes are on the market

Alpine News Flash
 4 days ago

(Alpine, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alpine than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mTCZ_0bnMQ67c00

37 Ridge Line Drive, Alpine, 79830

2 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Peace and quiet abound in this energy efficient home surrounded by gorgeous landscaping adorned with native trees and blooming cactus as well as a stunning oak beside a 3 tiered tranquil streaming rock waterfall. Watch the wildlife graze from one of a kind screened in viewing porch. Stunning mountain views from every window in this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom secuded home with a bonus sitting room or office and an extra large walk in master closet all on 10.8 acres. Just too many features to list!

For open house information, contact Jackie Riggs, Jet Set Realtors at 469-318-9818

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-125453)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3guZ_0bnMQ67c00

16 Sierra Vista, Alpine, 79830

4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,413 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful custom built home, 3 bedroom, mother-in-law quarter with patio, amazing views in Sunny Glen area, big rv barn, storage sheds, pens and tack room. High quality windows throughout. Home is in excellent condition. It's a must see.

For open house information, contact Monica McBride, Stephen-McBride Properties at 979-703-6398

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126197)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsFAk_0bnMQ67c00

703 W Uvalde, Alpine, 79830

4 Beds 2 Baths | $177,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,062 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Sits on 2 Lots - 2017 Titan Mobile Home w/ Open Floor Plan offering 2062 sq.ft. - 4 Bedroom - 2 Baths - Sequestered Master Bedroom - Laminate Flooring & Carpeted Bedrooms - Beautiful Kitchen w/Tiled Backslash & Island - Mud Room - Custom Wood Decks & Privacy Back Fence - 2 Car Carport - Shared Water Well & City Utilities - Out of Flood Zone. Quiet Neighborhood with Twin Peak Views. Adorable home with a modern flair! More information coming soon. Call Michelle for a showing.

For open house information, contact Michelle Foster, Mountain View Properties at 432-837-5518

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-125807)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOF4A_0bnMQ67c00

2500 W Hwy 90, Alpine, 79830

6 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,698 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Two houses for the price of one!!! Yellow house features 2 bedrooms and one bathroom, with a fenced yard and 3 car carport. The green house has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a fenced yard and 1 car garage. Great investment property!! Call Stormie at 432-386-2268 for more information, or to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Stormie McEntire, 3 Nails Realty at 432-837-4440

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-123383)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

