Check out these Redwood Falls homes on the market

(Redwood Falls, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Redwood Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

111 Lake St., Belview, 56214 4 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home is being sold "as is" 4 bedroom 1bath on a quiet lot, huge backyard with apple trees, rasberry bushes,and plenty of room for a garden. This home has the stepsaver salt delivery system installed

461 2Nd Street, Clements, 56224 2 Beds 2 Baths | $47,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Come take a look at this great 2 bed 2 bath starter home located on a big corner lot w/ alley access. The home has new windows in 2019 and a new roof in 2016. Call Today to schedule your showing!

512 Veda Drive, Redwood Falls, 56283 4 Beds 4 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,144 Square Feet | Built in 1960

You will love this Beautiful 4400 sqft Brick home with 2 stall garage located on a gorgeous double lot. From the spacious livng room with recessed lighting and fireplace to the 4 bedrooms (one converted to a main floor laundry) and 3 baths on the main level this home is perfect for every buyer. The spacious master bedroom features your own private bath and his/hers closets. Quality built homes like this won't stay on the market long so call today for your own private showing

100 E 5Th Street, Redwood Falls, 56283 4 Beds 3 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Returned to the market - don’t miss this fantastic home situated on a corner lot! This home boasts many updates and upgrades throughout including restored siding, fresh exterior paint, and new exterior doors. The interior features updated flooring and upgraded tile in the main bath and entry, it also offers complete one-level living with laundry room located on the main floor. A spacious central kitchen will be great for holidays and special occasions. The basement is expansive with a tidy workshop and lots of potential for additional living and/or entertainment space. This home is move-in ready, a great place to call home!

