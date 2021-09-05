On the hunt for a home in San Augustine? These houses are on the market

(San Augustine, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Augustine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

116 Bellaire St, San Augustine, 75972 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 876 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Charming group of four homes on 5 city lots. fix up or tear down. Excellent opportunity for investors. Tenant occupying 120 Bellaire St., ****Home is QUARANTINED UNTIL MAY 14TH***** may drive by property. Addresses: 116, 118, 120, 122 &124 Bellaire St.. Seller will entertain all offers. Age of home is approximate P.O., located within walking distance of the middle school.

2182 Dorsey Rd., Bronson, 75930 2 Beds 1 Bath | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Don’t let the address trick you because this property is actually off of Dorsey Rd on the Milam side towards highway 87. What you will find on the property when you drive up is a camp house, 2 storage units, storage shed, skinning shed, well, septic, fire pit and 62 acres of land to roam. Property is currently being used as a deer camp and is located about 3 miles from downtown Milam, Texas.

11185 Fm 1277, San Augustine, 75972 3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Looking for a great full time home in the country? Look no further. With 13 acres +/- , 2 ponds, a creek that boarders the property, cross fencing, pecan and fig trees, squeeze chute and the remainder is a wonderful homeplace with all the amenities for a working animal farm. The 3 BR, 1 BA cabin has a new HVAC 15 SEER heat and air system and an oversized front and back covered porch to take in all the scenery. A small mother-in-law suite can be used for family, friends, a man cave or she shed. Check out the large animal barn with goat stalls and room for horses. Near the two ponds is a covered dog kennel on a concrete slab. A perfect opportunity to live off the land and socially distance in style.

19715 Sh 87 N, San Augustine, 75972 4 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2008

AWWW! Take a deep breath - this beauty sits on 1 acre in the country!! The 4B/2B home has over 2100 sq. ft. with two separate living areas - one which has a woodburning fireplace and could be used as a media room. The spacious kitchen is open to the dining room and features a breakfast bar, a cooktop oven, a second wall oven and microwave and dishwasher. The private master suite boasts a large walk-in closet and large bathroom with jetted soaking tub, separate showers and double vanity. Outside you will find a double carport and great porches on the front and back of the house. If you are looking for some country living - come take a look!

